Former staff of President Jokowi Arif Bumimera died





Jakarta – Special staff for the economy in the 7th presidential election of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), ARIF BUDIMANTAwho would be dead. The news was justified by PP Muhammadiyah. “The central chief of Muhammadiyah expressed his deep condolences for the death of Dr. Arif Budimanta, president of the economic, commercial and tourist assembly of Muhammadiyah PP”, he wrote in the Instagram post @lensamu, Saturday 6/9/2025). “I hope the late Husnul Khatimah will be accepted by all acts of worship and placed in Jannatun Na'im,” he added. This news was also justified by the former Minister of Coordination of the PMK Muhadjir Effendy. He said he was in a funeral home. “It's true, I'm in the House of Sorrow,” said PP chief Muhammadiyah. He is known, Arif Budimanta, the man born in Medan, on March 15, 1968, was known as an Indonesian economist. ARIF followed an education in the Department of Foncières de l'IPB in 1990. He then continued his masters at the University of Indonesia with the concentration of the natural resources economy in 1996. Then, Artif won a doctorate at the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences in 2006. Then, he continued his studies on finance at the University of Chicago and on the main executive program of the Harvard Businewss school. In his political career, Arif would have been a member of the Indonesian parliament in 2009-2014 and the vice-president of the PDI-P faction in the MPR RI. He was also registered as senior advisor to the Minister of Finance in 2014-2016; The Coordination team of the Minister of Coordination of Human Development and Culture 2014-2019; Indonesia Eximbank 2015-2020 Board of directors. And none other than, ARIF was also a special personal personal for the 7th presidential economy of RI Jokowi in 2016-2019. In addition, ARIF was also executive director of the Megawati Institute; Vice-president of Baitul Muslimin Indonesia 2007-2012; Council of Islamic Economic Community Experts; The Council of Experts of the Indonesian Muslim Association (ICMI). Also consult the video “Commission I of the House of Representatives asks the government to investigate the Zetro shooting case”: See also frankly: Where do you want to be taken by the Kaaba party? (AZH / AZH)

