Why Rubio and many other Trump officials have several jobsExBulletin

When it was Secretary of State Marco Rubio to speak at the recent meeting of President Trump's marathon cabinet, he joked about his current employment status.

“For me personally, it is the most significant labor day of my life, as a person with four jobs,” said Rubio to laugh. “It's true.”

Rubio is currently Secretary of State, Acting National Security Advisor and Acting Archivist in the United States. At the end of last week, he delivered his fourth acting director of the American agency for international development to another administration official, who already had two other jobs himself.

I joked with @potus that I had four jobs. He told me to give one to my friend @ Russvought47. So I did it. Because January, we have saved tens of billions of dollars to taxpayers. And with a small set of basic programs transferred to the State Department, USAID is officially nearby

– Secretary Marco Rubio (@secrubio) August 29, 2025

President Trump has a scheme of giving people in his administration several very great jobs. There are now at least a dozen administration officials who serve in two or more jobs.

There is the secretary of the Treasury / Acting Commissioner of the IRS, Scott Bessent; The Deputy Secretary of Health and Social Services, who is now also acting director for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jim O'Neill; The Secretary of Transports Sean Duffy, who is now also the acting administrator of NASA; And the US trade representative Jamieson Greer, who was responsible for the special advice office.

“It is not a way to manage anything and certainly not a way to manage our government,” said Max Stier, who directs the partnership for the public service, which exists to promote best practices within the government.

Stier is next to him with all the double and triple hard in the second Trump administration. He says it's like asking “only one player to be able to play your center and your playmaker in your basketball team at the same time”.

“ There is not enough time in the day ''

In most cases, jobs opened when Trump dismissed the person who held him before. And then, instead of having someone in this agency riding a provisional leadership role, Trump has often chosen a loyalist confirmed by the Senate of a completely independent agency. Trump is fully in the law by doing this, but he is an aberrant value among the presidents to operate in this way.

“Other presidents do not tend to do so,” Kathryn Dunn Tenpas said, who follows the Blank House staff at the Brookings Institution.

She has done many interviews on oral history with managers of other administrations, who all talked about how their work was absolutely overwhelming. And they only had one.

“The idea that someone could have several jobs in the White House is simply beyond the pale,” said Tenpas. “There is not enough time during the day.”

The White House defends this practice, saying that Trump has brought together a talented team.

“Some officials occupy several roles, which allows greater communication and collaboration through the administration,” said Anna Kelly, spokesperson for the White House, in a press release at NPR. “The results of the first seven months of the president there is in office speak to his exceptional leadership and the ability of his team to execute all the priorities of the American people, inflation has cooled, the border is safe, our country is strong and the best is to come!”

The thick

Among the many officials with several hats, three stand out for their extra-fee plates.

One of them is the former German ambassador Richard Grenell, who sat alongside Trump during his visit to California at the end of January to study the damage of forest fires. Trump asked Grenell to supervise the Federal Response to California.

A few days later, Grenell flew to Venezuela to guarantee the release of six American citizens detained, in his role as a special Missions of Trump's missions. Less than two weeks later, Trump gave Grenell a third job as an acting executive director of Kennedy Center, the Performing Arts Center in Washington, DC

“Everything Ric has ever touched,” said Trump last month, praising a man who, in the first term of Trump, also served in multiple roles that overlap.

Another star is Rubio, who became interim national security advisor four months ago. At this point, there is no apparent urgency to appoint a permanent replacement. Historically, there is only one other example of someone who serves simultaneously as a national security advisor and secretary of state. It was Henry Kissinger in the Nixon administration.

“The role of Secretary Rubio as a national security advisor allows him to better understand the priorities of the president and to execute them in our foreign policy as secretary of state,” said Kelly.

But these are both “more than full -time jobs,” said Alexander Gray, chief of staff to the National Security Council in the first Trump administration.

He said Rubio successfully sails to his double roles as secretary of state and interim national security advisor, managing the National Security Council as the president wants, with Trump and his foreign policy instinct taking the lead.

“If you don't have delusions of magnitude about what work is supposed to do, if you don't think you are a decision maker, you can do the work very effectively, even doing other things,” said Gray.

The other head of the administration with as many jobs as Rubio and Grenell is Russell Vought, director of the management and budget office. He has also been an acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau since February. This Double Role configuration also existed during Trump's first term, when the director of the OMB, Mick Mulvaney, was acting director of CFPB.

It is a semi-independent surveillance agency that most Republicans have opposed since its creation.

“”[Vought] Actively wants to dismantle it, “said Stier.” So there I think that says a lot about what they think of our government. “”

Not an accident

Vought also became acting director of USAID last week, in order to close it. The USAID was created by former president John F. Kennedy and the Congress to fight poverty and diseases in the world, but Trump's white house maintains that it is the dollars of taxpayers.

“Many people think it looks like a comedy sketch where Marco Rubio directs all agencies,” said Richard Stern of the Conservative Heritage Foundation. “I actually think that it is a process of setting up trusted people very carefully in a position to acquire this knowledge, and then use it for improving the effectiveness of the government.”

Gray, who served in the first mandate, has another theory. He thinks it's just Trump's management style, perfected during a Trump organization management life.

“And in a family business like the Trump organization, people wear several hats,” said Gray, explaining that Trump adopted a similar approach to his first campaign and his first mandate. Now, he said, it's “turbocharged”.

“This is its level of comfort,” said Gray. “You find people with whom he is comfortable, who he thinks he is doing an excellent job and you continue to give them more responsibility.”

