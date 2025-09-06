



Donald Trump has signed a decree allowing the government to impose sanctions and travel restrictions against any country holding American citizens which he designates as a sponsor of the unjustified state of detention.

On Friday, the President's order came two weeks before the world leaders met in New York for the Annual Assembly of the United Nations General Assembly, raising the possibility that the administration can use it to prevent certain foreign leaders from participating.

The officials refused to say whether the new restrictions would be immediately imposed on specific countries, but they suggested that the Iranian government could be a main target.

You draw a line in the sand that American citizens will not be used as a negotiation currency, said Sebastian Gorka, Trumps Trumps Counterterroism Director, the executive decree at the Oval office said.

A senior administration has said that travel restrictions in particular are one of the most powerful tools we have for diets who think they can use our citizens as a result of tools against the United States.

We will quickly follow this with use in certain countries where we do not always get along, said a senior administration official to journalists in a briefing before the signing where Iran has been appointed several times as a delinquent.

Friday, forty Republican members of the Congress urged Trump in a letter to refrain from delivering visas to the president of Irans Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as other key Iranian officials as a means of taking a position against the support of Islamic diets to terrorism and human rights violations.

Last week, the United States said that this prohibits the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other senior Palestinian officials from attending Reunion, where the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Australia and other American allies are ready to recognize the Palestinian stumes, a move strongly opposed by the Trump administration.

The State Department does not provide a full list of countries holding American citizens, but the problems do not travel warnings for states that have a high risk of detention, including Venezuela and Russia.

The new designation would target countries which … participate in constantly in hostage diplomacy, said an American official. Thus, actors like China, Iran, Afghanistan will all be subject to this and will be examined for having been tagged with the designation.

The United Nations Agreement of the United Nations, signed in 1947, states that the United States government cannot hinder travel to the UN by diplomats and delegates, who may include heads of state. The United Nations Secretary General has raised concerns to the State Department concerning restrictions on Palestinian officials.

The Trump administration has supervised the prohibition accordingly, in part, for their cooperation with the international courts investigating the actions of Israel in the war in Gaza, which killed more than 64,000 Palestinians in 22 months, according to Palestinian health officials.

The Palestinian Authority, which governs limited parts of the occupied West Bank, would not hold any American citizen.

Additional report by Amy Mackinnon

