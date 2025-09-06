Politics
What will the resignation of Angela Rayners mean to the Keir Starmers government? Q&R Expert
Angela Rayner resigned from her post as Deputy Prime Minister of Uks after a report concluded that she had raped the ministerial code by not paying enough stamp duties in her second house.
In her letter of resignation, she said that she deeply regretted what she had maintained was an error, and the report of the prime ministers' ethics advisor said that she had acted with integrity despite the violation. However, it was still enough to force Rayner, who was also secretary to housing, to resign, causing a reshuffle of the cabinet.
We asked Thomas Caygill, lecturer in politics at Nottingham Trent University, to explain what was going to happen next and what the case could mean for the government.
Why did Angela Rayner have to resign?
During the 2024 general elections, Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised to the British public that any government he managed would work to clean the policy after years of Tory Sleaze. In opposition, he and Rayner took a very firm line in response to scandals among the conservative ministers, including Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.
Thus, the pair of work has, in a way, made a rod for their own back. Rayner had no other choice but to resign after the conclusions of the report prepared by the adviser in independent ethics of the Prime Ministers (Sir Laurie Magnus) concluded that she had not met the The highest possible standards of appropriate driving. If you set high ethical standards, you must meet them without exception.
What's going on now?
The resignation of Rayners leaves a gap around the table of the cabinet. She was Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and the Local Government and the Deputy Prime Minister. The first post will have to be filled and triggered a wider reshuffle of the cabinet.
Starmer does not necessarily need to appoint a new Deputy Prime Minister because the role is technically a simple honorary, given to a member of the cabinet to signify seniority. The office was vacant between 2015 and 2021, for example. However, Starmer may feel the need to consolidate his position after Recent rebellions among its own deputies.
Rayner also resigned from his post as deputy chief of the Labor Party, a position to which she was directly elected by party members and who is not connected to the position of Deputy Prime Minister. She did not have to resign from this post following the Magnus report, because he linked to his conduct in the ministerial office, but she probably did it to avoid being another distraction for the government and the party.
The cabinet has the power to appoint a temporary deputy chief or to leave the vacant post until the party conference (from September 28). There are rumors that the Secretary of Justice, Shabana Mahmood, could be appointed temporary deputy chief.
However, there must be a new election with a calendar established by the National Labor Executive Committee. There is no fixed time, so it could be finished in weeks or it could take months. It is unlikely that the NEC meets before the start of next week to make this decision.
We can expect the laboratory conference (September 28 to October 1) to become a showcase of potential candidates for the deputy chief. Applicants must be a Labor MP.
They will also need the support of 20% of labor deputies and 5% of local work parties (CLP), at least three affiliates (at least two unions), or 5% of affiliated supporters. There will then be a vote of all the members of the party and the affiliated supporters.
Who could replace Rayner in one or the other role?
We can probably expect the winner of the deputy party leader competition to be a big challenger to the starmers Authority probably from the party's left. The names currently presented are Emily Thornberry (current president of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons) and Rosena Allin-Khan. The two deputies were shadow ministers while the Labor Party was in opposition but were not invited to join the government last July after the electoral victory of the works.
A starmer challenger is most likely to be given the mood of the parliamentary party and wider following bad survey notes and recent rebellions on social protection reform. Anneliese Dodds is another potential competitor. She resigned from the government last year for cuts to international development.
Why is this situation so damaging to Keir Starmer?
Starmer is now in a more perilous position without Rayner. She was popular with the left of the party and considered a key bridge between him and the party in the broad sense. On Monday, the launch of phase two of the Starmers government which was now overshadowed by the tax affairs of Rayners and the subsequent resignation.
Rayner was a Rival of Starmer and no longer before it in the government linked by collective ministerial responsibility, this means that it is capable of criticizing the government and of a more vocal starmer. It has also been the key to the development and introduction of the bill on employment rights, although this is now in its last stages and should become law in the coming months. This is undoubtedly one of his achievements in office.
She is also a woman worker from the North and her departure is symbolic in this regard, especially since Lucy Powell also left the government as part of the wider reshuffle.
The only advantage for Starmer is that he can now reshape his cabinet in phase two of his government. However, the reshuffle following a scandal could project the instability of the government, something work promised to stop before the general elections of 2024. Recovery can be a chance to transform a moment of weakness in a moment of force, but it will be much more difficult in this case.
What should we expect to Rayner now?
We can expect Rayner to take a step back for the moment. However, it remains a deputy and is a vocal member of the party. Over time, it will probably become an active deputy and a potentially vocal criticism of the government (now that it is not linked by collective ministerial responsibility).
With a little less than four years, if it avoids being critical, it could return to the government in the future. What is happening will depend on how she sees her own future.
How harm is it harmful to work?
This is harmful to the party, it has already experienced a rapid drop in its voting ratings during the past year. It still harms the reputation of the games, after promising the change and promising to put an end to the scandal, they were again tinted.
This plays in the reform of the hands of the UKS which try to argue that the two main parties are cut off from the same fabric. Nigel Farage will be filled with joy that all of this exploded during the British reform, where he seeks to cement himself and his party as real opposition to work.
Of course, this does not mean that the work will lose the general elections of 2029, but it nourishes a story that work will have trouble breaking unless it can prove to the British people that it keeps its promises. Starmer said on Monday that the government moved to its delivery phase, and this is not a moment soon.
|
