Donald Trumps Media Domination – Counterpunch.org





These days, when I am asked how I was doing it, I usually answer, I'm fine until I start to follow the news. Everything is so depressing. Donald Trump is everywhere. On the first pages as well as on social networks, the DJT dominates. A day does not pass without the big titles mentioning something involving Trump. Prices? Attacks against the federal reserve or another institution established in the congress? ICE? A recent court decision for or against him? His quest for Nobel Peace Prize? We could ask him if his omnipresence is intentional. Has he decided to dominate the 24/7 news cycle or is his presence simply a reflection of his frantic pace? Attention, no money, is the form of power that interests him the most, wrote Ezra Klein in Times. Whether intentional or not, his media presence buries deeper stories. He diverts our attention from anything else.

Trump's stories appear, then disappear quickly. Today's titles have their own limited time cycle. We are now focusing on Trumps on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Susan Monarez's fate as well as pressure on Jerome Powell and Lisa Cook in the Federal Reserve. What will be the next step? Will the next Trump title bury the history of the CDC or that of the Federal Reserve? We are already having trouble finding information on what has happened to the American Institute of Peace where its president, George Moose, was escorted by local police.

Like an avalanche, Trump News brings together a speed and buries everything on his way to appear in another place. Its exhausting and crushing. Regarding intentionality, the former Trump chief advisor, Steve Bannondécripture, the strategy in 2018, the real opposition is the media. And the way to treat them is to flood the shit area.

I asked a former CNN manager if real journalism was finished with Trumps Domination. This is his answer:

Which believes that journalism is on its last legs is wrong. Some people will always look for information from reliable sources. Theres The Catch: Researchers are less and less. There are also fewer and fewer reliable sources, some flourishing, others disappearing.

It is true that media houses were distancing from the production of news. The priority for managers is to maintain the cash flow. Running capital and funding tickets have no interest in sending money in the editorial rooms. Crypto and AI are much more interesting. Of course, these products can be more than 21st century buggy whips and hula hoops, but buyers are aligned.

Some observers have worked about an audience that is declining for journalism. The most experienced know the true importance of readers, viewers and listeners who support the media as opposed to those who need an hourly dose of celebrity, glamor or hatred. Some media owners have made the lowest common denominator their choice.

The former CNN executive is optimistic about the future of the media, although it has seen and experienced several media disappearing. There are those of us who believe in media based on facts. But are we sufficient to keep the media ship afloat? A recent story by David D. Kirkpatrick on how much Trump is taking advantage of the presidency? In New Yorker is an excellent example of the type of long -term report required.

But there is a difference between longer articles in a weekly magazine, even the New Yorker now has a New York daily – and the 24/7 news cycle which feeds an hourly dose of celebrity, glamor or hatred. The DJT and its people were able to appeal to an important audience. We want our news, and we want now is the current reality. The 24/7 news cycle gives instant satisfaction; Trump meets this need.

This is how the former CNN leader sees the asset the relationship with the media:

Donald Trump was chosen by Robert Thomson, Managing Director of News Corp. Mr. Thomson understands the media business better than all the others. Mr. Thomson found a real believer in the power of television with very dependent viewers, generally those offended by intelligent people. It was – always – the public fox. The money has circulated subscriptions on cable television and advertisers selling cheap products.

The relationship between Trump and the media is perfectly symmetrical. He wants to be on the first page every day. The media believe that it sells. The result is that the public gets his dose of Trump News daily. So, whether or not Trump offers himself the head of the Daily News, he manages to be there. The media cannot have enough to testify to him of Maggie Habermans fascinating in progress for the DJT in the Times. Nor is it something new. An axiosgraphicine in September 2017, showed the crazy information cycle of Trump's presidency in 1 graph.

How to get out of the news dominated by Trumps? How do you push back against a tidal raz? Dannagal Young, expert in political communication, asked. In addition to retiring on an island without connection, I started an experience. During social gatherings, I count the minutes before the conversation turned to Trump. Talk about hot weather and climate change? An interesting film or song that has just been released? A book that deserves to be suggested to others? See how long it takes before the subject turned to Trump.

I'm not saying Trump should be ignored. What I suggest is that his media domination is part of his personality and program. Being before and in the center is essential to whom it is and its operation.[Trumps] The desire for this attention is so deep, it comes from such a deep place, it needs so pathologically, observed Chris Hayes, author of The Sirens Call: How at that attention has become the most threatened resource of the worlds.

Ignoring Trump can be a way to counter it and what it represents. But I cannot promise not to read about it or write about it. What he does in the United States and the world cannot be ignored, and it is not a fascination similar to Maggie Haberman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.counterpunch.org/2025/09/05/donald-trumps-media-domination/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos