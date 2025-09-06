



Prime minister Narendra Modi On Saturday, said he gave him the same thing, the feelings of American president Donald Trump and the positive assessments of the links between the two countries. In an article on X, Modi said that India and the United States have a full and global full strategic partnership. – Narendramodi (@narendramod) Trump said on Friday, I said that I would always be friends with (Narendra) Modi Hes a great Prime Minister. He's great. But I don't like what he is doing at this special moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear. We just have times on occasion. “” This only came after having published that the United States had lost India and Russia to the deepest and darkest China. The remarks also occur in the middle of current tensions between Washington and Delhi on prices and the purchase of Russian oil. Live events

Friday, his oval office comments followed the remark “ lost to china '' in the context of visible bonhomie among Modi, Russian president Vladimir Putin and the Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the last weeks of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin. A few days later, he posted on Truth Social: it looks like Weve lost India and Russia in the deepest and darkest. May they have a long and prosperous future together! The position was accompanied by an old photo of the three leaders together.

In the White House, Trump expressed his frustration against Delhis Energy is linked to Moscow. I was very disappointed that India buys as much oil from Russia, and I told them that. We put a very large price on India, 50% price, a very high price. I get along very well with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, he's great. He was here a few months ago, Trump added.

Trump's comments occurred a few days after the Tianjin SCO summit, which ended on September 1. He showed a rare warmth between India, Russia and China. Modi rushed at XI hand and rolled in the same limousine as Putin, projecting India strategic independence and signaling his autonomy in the middle of Trump's criticism to buy Russian crude. Donald Trump made scathing remarks using social media to call the American-Indian relationship completely unilateral and accusing New Delhi of imposing the highest rates in the world. India has rejected accusations as unjustified and unreasonable, insisting that its energy and agricultural needs cannot be compromised. The Trump administration has imposed reciprocal prices of 25% on Indian goods and an additional 25% levy on oil imports linked to Russia, increasing 50% of the highest in the world. Earlier this week, the Secretary in the United States of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, had also launched a strong verbal attack against India, China and Russia, describing them as bad actors for having allegedly fueled the Mosques War in Ukraine and rejecting the OCS summit in Tianjin as a largely performative. As a reliable and reliable source of information AddAs a reliable and reliable source of information

