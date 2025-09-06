The judges repel Trump's growing power as “unconstitutional” and “illegal”





After a high-level series of success before the United States Supreme Court, the Trump administration found that the main parties of its program blocked before the Federal Court this week, the judges criticizing its actions as “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

The judges have published ordinances blocking the use by the president of the law on extraterrestrial enemies in wartime to accelerate evictions, the federal deployment of the national guard for the purposes of application of the law in California, the freezing of $ 2 billion in federal funds in Harvard and the cessation of legal status protected for hundreds of Haitians and Venezuelans.

It was the worst week of the courts in months for President Donald Trump and his administration and came after another major loss last week, when a court of appeal canceled some of his prices. Trump is already attractive that the decision of the Supreme Court and said it would be a “disaster” if it was not canceled.

The High Court has given Trump's emergency requests in 17 of the 22 cases to date, a recent analysis of NBC news.

The wave of appeal comes as the president has published an unprecedented number of decrees aimed at transforming the federal government.

The courts will not eliminate everything they do and, in the end, they will end up accomplishing more by flooding the area, said a lawyer who is close to the White House in May in reference to the administration strategy.

Invited to comment on the decisions, the White House spokesman Abigail Jackson, said in a statement on Friday that “Fake News NBC is trying to push the story of the left-handers in a new way”.

“Heres The Reality: With nearly 20 victories from the Supreme Court, Trump's administrations were constantly confirmed by the Supreme Court as legitimate despite an unprecedented number of judicial disputes and illegal decisions of the lower jurisdiction. And the victory will continue, she said.

Here is an overview of the series of legal losses:

The judge calls for the funding of Harvard cuts an ideologically motivated “assault”

The judge who presides over Harvard's prosecution on the government's evisation of his federal funding revealed that the actions of the administration were “raped from the first amendment” and “unconstitutional coercion”.

The administration said it was frozen more than $ 2 billion in funds due to Harvard's failure to fight anti -Semitism. American district judge Allison D. Burroughs said in his decision on Wednesday that the complaint “stinks of a pretext”.

She said that even if the school had been prey to anti -Semitism in recent years, it has taken several measures since the beginning of 2024 to fight the problem. Burroughs also said that the majority of the changes that the White House was looking to bring to school had nothing to do with the problem, and the subsidies he had not canceled either.

“The terminated subsidies linked to all kinds of medical, scientific, technological and other projects,” she wrote, pointing research on breast cancer, antibiotic resistance and the health of veterans.

The judge accused the administration of using “anti -Semitism as a smoke screen for a targeted and ideologically motivated attack on this first primary country, and did so in a way that comes from APA of APA, the civil rights law and title VI based on race, race or national origin.

The White House said it would appeal from Burroughs' decision.

The judge says that the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles was illegal

On Tuesday, a federal judge of California concluded that the administration raped a 19th century law prohibiting the domestic use of the military for civil activities of the application of laws.

The administration activated the National Guard and sent hundreds of navies to the Los Angeles region in June, after thousands of demonstrators went down to the street to come together against Trump's immigration policies.

The administration said that this decision was necessary because certain demonstrations had become violent and that the troops were necessary to protect federal goods and staff.

In his 52 -page decision, US district judge Charles Breyer said the troops had more than a violation of the Comitatus law. The status of 1878 prohibits the president from using the soldiers as a domestic police force without approval from the congress.

The government “systematically used armed soldiers (whose identity was often obscured by protective armor) and military vehicles to set up protective perimeters and traffic blockages, engage in the control of crowds and otherwise demonstrate a military presence in Los Angeles and around,” wrote the judge.

Breyer's order blocks the administration “of deploying, commanding, instructions, training or use of the National Guard currently deployed in California, and all military troops hitherto deployed in California, to execute the laws, including, but without limiting themselves, arrests, apprehension, research, seizures, security patrols, traffic control, control of the crowd Riot, collection of evidence, interraction. ”

He stayed his order until September 12 to give the White House time to appeal, which he said that he will do the trick.

Blocs of the Alien Court enemies act of deportations

Also on Tuesday, a court of appeal from Louisiana made an order preventing the administration from deporting alleged members of Venezuelan gangs using the law on extraterrestrial enemies of 1798.

Trump invoked the war power rarely used in an executive decree in March to expel the alleged members of the members of Venezuelas Tren of Aragua (ADD), an organization which, according to him, “perpetuated, tried and threatening a predatory invasion or foray against the territory of the United States”.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which had been responsible for examining the question of the Supreme Court, concluded that the government had not shown that there was an ongoing bellicose invasion.

Our analysis leads us to grant a preliminary injunction to avoid withdrawal because we do not find any predatory invasion or foray, have written the majority of panels.

The judges also noted that ADD has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization and “there are other provisions which would allow the government to quickly remove the people precisely to the people it seeks to withdraw under the proclamation of the presidents”.

Jackson, the White House spokesman, in a statement following the decision, defended the president's actions and said that administration officials “expect to be justified”.

The power to carry out national security operations to defend the United States and to withdraw terrorists from the United States is based only with the president, “she said.” President Trump has exercised this legal authority and employed the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies to withdraw enemies from the United States, including members of Vicious TDA Gangs, from the country. “”

Trump takes a pricing struggle at the Supreme Court

The decision of which the president expressed the most concern was rendered on August 29, when the American court of appeal for the federal circuit concluded that he had exceeded his authority when he imposed prices using emergency power status.

Prices are a basic power of the congress, he said, confirming the conclusion of a lower court that Trump orders are not valid contrary to the law.

The decision affects two prices sets that Trump sought to impose, but no others imposed by other laws.

The prices are still in force and will remain in place until October 14 at least time to give the government of time for new calls.

The administration asked the Supreme Court to hear the case during an emergency file on Wednesday.

A rapid examination of this decision is necessary to avoid derailing the critical negotiations in progress with our foreign trade partners and to threaten wider American strategic interests on an international scale, wrote the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a declaration supporting the appeal.

“Arbitrary and capricious” deportation displacement

Friday evening, in a decision, a federal judge of the northern district of California judged that the internal security secretary Kristi Noems to cancel the orders of the previous administration and to end a temporary protected status for hundreds of thousands of people from Haiti and Venezuela exceeded its statutory authority and must be put aside.

The secretary's action in the revocation of the TPS was not only unprecedented in the way and the speed in which it was taken, but also raped the law, wrote the American district judge Edward Chen in his 69 -page order.

For 35 years, the status of the TPS has been faithfully executed by the presidential administrations of the two parties, with rescue according to the best information available obtained by the Ministry of Internal Security in consultation with the State Department and other agencies, a process which implies a careful study and analysis, he wrote. So far.

The Supreme Court had aroused a previous order in the case, but Chen declared that this decision was different.

“The ordinance of the supreme courts only concerns the preliminary compensation ordered by this court in the action of the postponement agency,” he wrote. “The ordinance of the supreme courts did not prevent this court from judging the case on the merits and of making a final judgment.”

