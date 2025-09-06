PM Modi on positive links in India-US after the asset remarks in the middle of the pricing tension





A few hours after the American president Donald Trump said that India and the United States had a special relationship and that there is nothing to fear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed on Saturday and said that he had fully reversed his feelings and the positive assessment of bilateral links.

This is the first direct declaration of MODIS to the American president since Trump announced the taxation of 25% on Indian products, and followed it a week later by announcing an additional 25% tariff on India buying Russian oil.

Trump said India and the United States have a special relationship and there is nothing to fear As the two countries only have times on occasion, in the midst of current tensions between Washington and Delhi. The story continues below this announcement I will always be friends with (Narendra) Modi, he is a great Prime Minister. He's great. I'm always going to be friends, but I don't like what he is doing at this special moment, Trump said in the oval office on Friday (early Saturday morning). But India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear. We just have times on occasion, added Trump with a smile. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0DFRTU2NMG The American president answered a question to know if he is ready to reset relations with India, because the links between the two countries continue to relax under the worst diplomatic phase in more than two decades. A few hours later, Saturday morning, Prime Minister Modi posted on X, deeply and reciprocal the president won over the feelings and the positive assessment of our links. India and the United States have a very positive and avant-garde complete and global strategic partnership. Appreciate and deeply overthrow the feelings of President Trump and the positive assessment of our links. India and the United States have a very positive and avant-garde complete and global strategic partnership.@Realdonaldtrump @Potus https://t.co/4hlo9wbpef Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2025 This came a day after Trumpin was his first remarks on the group between Prime Minister Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin last Friday that we seem to have lost India and Russia for the deepest and darkest. The remark of the assets comes in the middle of the pressure in India – the United States binds its 50% price on India, and its own efforts to persuade Putin to end the war in Ukraine. The story continues below this announcement By displaying a photograph of Modi, Putin and XI walking together, Trump went to Truth Social and said, it seems that we have lost India and Russia with the deepest and darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will not address the general debate during the high-level annual session of the United Nations General Assembly later this month, according to a revised list of speakers published in New York. The name of Jaishankars of the Minister of External Affairs was included in the list; He will address the session on September 27. At the White House, Trump also said that he was very disappointed “that India would buy Russia so much oil. I have been very disappointed that India buys as much oil from Russia, and I told them that. Lost India and Russia in China. To a question about how commercial discussions go with India and other countries, said Trump, they are doing very well. Other countries are doing very well. Did very well with everyone. Were angry with the European Union because of what is happening not only with Google, but with all our large companies.

