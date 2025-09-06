Donald Trump asks for donations to help him “go to paradise”





The recent emails that would have started on Saturday, August 23, ask the supporters to donate $ 15 during a Trump funds for 24 hours a day to the president, Snopes and Newsweek reported. The new e-mail object line includes, I want to try to go to paradise, depending on the exit.

Last year, I came to millimeters from death when this ball pierced my skin. My triumphant return to the White House has never been supposed to occur! The email indicates in reference to the attempted assassination of July 2024 against him in Butler, Penn.

But I believe that God saved me for a reason: to make America great again!, The message read, according to The Independent. I was certainly not supposed to survive an assassin bullet, but by the grace of the all-powerful God, I did it. So now, I have no choice but to answer the call to duty, but I cannot do it alone.

Donald Trump on Friday September 5, 2025.

Francis Chung / Politico / Bloomberg via Getty

Recent emails began a few days after Trump, 79, was presented on Fox & Friends on Tuesday, August 19. During his interview with his phone call, he said he wanted to take action to end the war in Ukraine, saying that if I can save 7,000 people a week after being killed, I think it's pretty that I want to try to go to paradise if possible.

“I hear that I am not doing well. I'm really at the bottom of the totem,” he added, laughing at Fox News hosts. ” But if I can arrive in paradise, it will be one of the reasons.

Later in the day, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said that she did not believe that Trump was joking.

I think the president was serious, she said. I think the president wants to go to paradise as I hope that we will all also do it in this room.

US President Donald Trump talks to journalists from the White House Oval Office on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.

SOMODEVILLA / GETTY CHIP

E-mails also intervene in the middle of rumors concerning the health of Trump, which dominated the conversation on the internet during the weekend of the Labor Day. Social media detectives highlighted Trump's erased calendar over the weekend, as well as the recent interview with Vice-President JD Vance with USA Today, where he spoke of his preparation to intervene if something should happen to the president.

After the holiday weekend, Trump was questioned by a journalist at a press conference on Tuesday, September 2, if he was aware that many social media users thought he died last week.

The president continued by saying that he knew that people wondered if he was sick because he saw “reports”, but said that he did not know the conspiracy theory that is now beginning that he died.

Although the theory arises organically from social media users, he blamed conspiracy theory on “false news. He also blamed the media for having spread, even if he has never been treated as a fact by major media.

That day, he also posted on Truth Social and wrote, never felt better in my life.

Never miss a story register for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date on the best of what people have to offer, news of celebrities to the stories of convincing human interest.

A representative of Trump fundraising efforts did not immediately respond to people's demand for more information on Friday.

