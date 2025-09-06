



A few hours after US President Donald Trump said he was still a friend with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that he is a great Prime Minister, the man himself reacted to praise. He said that he “deeply appreciates” and “fully reciprocal” the relationship they share. What said PM Modi? Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Twitter to answer Trump's remarks on India-US relationship. “Appreciate and deeply overturns the feelings of President Trump and the positive assessment of our links. India and the United States have a very positive and prospective complete and prospective strategic partnership,” he published on X on Saturday. Appreciate and deeply overthrow the feelings of President Trump and the positive assessment of our links. India and the United States have a very positive and avant-garde complete and global strategic partnership.@Realdonaldtrump @Potus https://t.co/4hlo9wbpef – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2025 Friday, Modi's remarks came to the wake of Trump's comments to journalists, where he said that India and the United States had a special relationship. Trump's statement was considered by many to be an attempt to soften its previous point of view on the United States, the loss of India and Russia against the deepest and darkest. Trump's viral commentary on the United States losing India and Russia against China has been part of its reaction elaborated in images of the last SCO summit, where Prime Minister Modi, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were seen discussing global issues together. It looks like we lost India and Russia in the deepest and darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together! Trump wrote in an article on his social media platform. Eam Jaishankar also commented on the exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. “Prime Minister Moda attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the United States. He (PM Modi) has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump. But the fact is that we remain engaged with the United States, and at that time. ” Jaishankar said the press on Saturday Trump's latest comments on American bilateral links After being pressed by journalists from one of his most recent social messages of truth, where the 47th American president wanted India and Russia to have a long and prosperous future with China, and expressed concerns about the reduction of links with two major countries. Trump pointed out that there is not much to fear in relation to Indian-American ties. “I don't think we have” (President Trump, when he asked him about his social article of truth about “Losing India”). I will always be friends with (Narendra) Modi HES a great Prime Minister. He's great. But I don't like what he is doing at this special moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear. We just have moments on occasion, Trump told the press. “I am very disappointed that India buys as much oil from Russia, and I told them that.

