PM Modi to skip the general debate at the United Nations session in the United States, S Jaishankar to represent India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not address the general debate at the 80th high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly later this month. Instead, the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar will report India on September 27, according to a revised list of speakers published on Friday. A previous list published in July had planned Prime Minister Modi to speak on September 26, one day when the heads of government of Israel, China, Pakistan and Bangladesh should contact the Assembly. The change means that PM Modi will not share the UNGA scene this year with leaders he has frequently encountered on international platforms. The general debate will take place from September 23 to 29, with Brazil speaking first, followed by the United States. US President Donald Trump will be for world leaders on September 23, marking his first UNGA appearance since his return to the White House for a second term. Trump's speech will be closely monitored in New Delhi, after having publicly criticized India's oil imports from Russia in the midst of the Ukrainian war. Earlier this week, the American president said that Washington “lost India and Russia against China”, but later said that he was “very disappointed” only the continuous purchases of Russian oil. He declared that his administration had imposed a 50% rate on India. Despite the criticism, Trump underlined his personal equation with Modi, calling him “great Prime Minister” and stressed that the two leaders “would always be friends”. He added: “India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to fear. We just have times on occasion. ” American prices have been announced last month and are considered the most difficult commercial action against India in recent years. Links were also disturbed after Trump shared a photo of Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin, suggesting that New Delhi was getting closer to Moscow and Beijing. India has not yet responded directly to Trump's comments. A busy Unga week The 80th session of the Unga, opened on September 9, will take place in the context of the War of Israel-Hamas and the in progress in Russia-Ukraine. This year's theme is “better together: 80 years and over for peace, development and human rights”. The packaged agenda includes: September 22: Commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the UN

September 24: Climate Summit summoned by Secretary General Antonio Guterres

A 30 -year high -level meeting of the Beijing Declaration on Women's Rights

Summits on the global economy, young people, non -transmitted diseases, mental health, AI governance, nuclear disarmament and the crisis of rohingyas Described as the “most frequented diplomatic season” in the UN, the high -level week should highlight not only global conflicts, but also changing equations between the great powers, including the way New Delhi balances its tight links with Washington, even though Modi is the assembly debate this year. – ends Posted on: Sept. 6 2025

