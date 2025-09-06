The owner of Nottingham Forest Evangelos Marinakis passed the international break to firmly ignore the growing disorders of the club and to struggle with Boris Johnson on the Ukraine War.

It may be tasteless to evangelize a man with such a shady past (who would have). A man whose ego the size of a planet must be satisfied at all costs, whatever the impact on others.

But, with increasingly regimed personalities pretending to be characters on the ground, Marinakis is a greater than life antidote to the gravity of the football po-consult at the elite in 2025.

His strident statement according to which Morgan Gibbs-White was not sold in Tottenham, and later forcing the player to sing his praises in front of the camera, was a masterpiece not to give a lonely workforce.

Which leads us well to his extracurricular conversation with a former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

While fans of Forest sweat on the future of the manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who would have been unhappy with relations at the club, the owner is busy throwing Ukraine in Russian wolves.

Speaking during the fifth metropolitan summit of Thessaloniki, Marinakis argued that the war between Russia and Ukraine had to end immediately, even if Ukrainian territory was sold to the invader, to prevent additional death.

Crisis management is not the solution; What we want is the resolution of the crisis, he said.

A potential peace agreement in the Ukraine region could also help world trade.

Sneeze for the recently signed Oleksandr Zinchenko, which was unofficial ambassador for his country during his desperate hour.

Johnson was an odious Prime Minister, but his only feature of buyout was his support for Ukraine in the face of the invasion of Russia in 2022.

Appearing at the summit on vacation in Greece, he argued that allowing Russia to grasp parts of the Ukrainian homeland would be as shameful as allowing Czechoslovakia by Adolf Hitler in 1939.

New: Evangelos Marinakis and Boris Johnson compete for the war in Ukraine Marinakis: What I would prefer is that children stop dying and let Russia keep parts of Ukraine Johnson: What pieces of Ukraine would you give? What a piece of Czechoslovakia pic.twitter.com/ezf5czxoli Politics Global (@Politlcsglobal) September 5, 2025

We hate the side of Johnson in any argument and we will rub the clean afterwards, but he is in the right here. The peak of Russia will only store trouble for the future.

Nevertheless, the entire exchange was the definition of the surrealist dictionary. The Greeks are famous for broken plates, but Marinakis shows an ability to run them instead.

Marinakis is the founder and president of Maritime Capital & Trading Corp, an international maritime company, and was elected the personality of the Greek navigation of the year by the British publication Lloyd's List in 2017.

He also invested in the media and his business, Alter Ego Media, bought two of the most famous daily newspapers in Greece – Ta Nea and Vima.

In 2019, he launched a new television channel, One Channel, Greece. Earlier this year, his Alter Ego media company, the largest media organization in Greece, floated on the Athens stock market.

In addition to having Forest, Marinakis bought Olympiakos in 2010.

In short, Marinakis is a man occupied even without his role as a mediator in the off-pulc drama at the City Ground.

Fans of Forest preparing for the worst hope that Marinakis' attempts to break the bread are much more taken into account than its suggestions for the inhabitants of Ukraine.

By Michael Lee

