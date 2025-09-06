Politics
Reformation conference: “Is a British autocratic government really so unimaginable?”
The possibility of a Première Farage Farage fascinates political commentators and terrifies the work work of the works. But a reform government is in itself particularly interesting or scary. Its policies would be more than generally cruel and destructive, but the democratic cycle will limit its power and one day see an end.
The danger is that it becomes more than a post of Prime Minister. And if we elected an authoritarian leader, whether or not his fading is, like Donald Trump, determined to launch a serious attack on democratic controls and counterweights that limit his power and prevent Great Britain from becoming a dictatorship? The really terrifying perspective is that this project could succeed.
This is why my new room, Render England againtakes place just after a future general election which was won by the first party of the British under his charismatic leader Max Moore. Moore undertakes to use democracy against herself, to attack all other power sites – the public service, the judiciary, the media. They must either look at his will or face destruction.
At the same time, there is the revival on the London Theater Friging of a 2019 play called Finallywhich examines the human consequences if such a project has succeeded – judicial blows, arbitrary imprisonments. Writers James Lewis and Alexander Knott put him after the fall of the authoritarian government, and citizens on both sides the oppressors and oppressors – give their stories to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
Line
Are we in a turmoil? I don't think. We had warnings. Here is the last.
It does not matter that the reform has just revoked the references during its conference of a newspaper which constantly criticizes it The new world, formerly known as The new European. I am sure that the new world has the means to discover everything that its readers want to know about the reform without references. But suppose that the reform was the government? Then, his decision would have a real meaning, and he would be able to scare the other newspapers to follow the line.
Read more: the reform will be the owner of the week that the work must be the owner of the future
In 2016 The Daily Mail, Who formerly applauded on Oswald Mosley, led people's sentence titles, a sentence that had not been much heard since she was regularly used in the 1930s by henchmen, generally Trotskyists. The mail used it approximately three judges who had judged that the British government required the consent of the Parliament to trigger article 50 and give a Brexit opinion. Their crime was to have ruled against the wishes of the Prime Minister at the time, Boris Johnson.
For a complete list of enemies that an authoritarian chief would like to neutralize or destroy, we can turn to Dominic Cummings, who was the chief advisor of this same Boris Johnson.
In a conference This year, Cummings said that the former political parties, the old institutions of Whitehall, the former media, the former universities, the former courts constitute a political regime. This diet has become cancer. Cancer has metastasized and cancer attacks everything healthy in the country; All healthy institutions and healthy impulses are the target of Whitehall.
Checks and balances have been swept away
This can be read as suggesting that all alternative sources of being able must be eliminated so that the supreme chief is able to do exactly what he (or, perhaps in the future, wishes. All checks and counterweights, without which the creators of the American Constitution rightly believed that freedom and democracy could not prosper, are cancer and must be carried away.
Subscribe here to our daily bravery of work, analyzes and comments and follow us on Bluesky,, Whatsapp,,X And Facebook.
Hitler (let's not reduce the comparison) did that exactly. His act of activation of 1933, officially the law to remedy the distress of people and the Reich, gave it the power to promulgate laws without parliament and without judicial dispute. He could, and did, prohibit other political parties and remove the opposition.
Is it really so bad, ask you? Great Britain was not Germany in 1933, with a democratic constitution only a decade; Neither Russia in 2025, with an even more recent democratic constitution. It is not even the United States, where Trump, apparently with the approval of millions of Americans, has embarked on a project apparently designed to guarantee that all federal judges and employees have loyalty and obedience to the president alone.
Read more: Labor Party Conference 2025: full program of events on the list of revealed work
Are we immune?
But are we immune? Barely a few years ago, the United States seemed protected. But a few Americans in the clear view planned that time eighty years ago. When and if fascism arrives in America, it will not be labeled in Germany; It will not be marked with a swastika. He will not even be called fascism; His name will, of course, be the Americanism said that the former American vice-president Henry Wallace, quoted in a 1944 article on American fascism The New York Times.
The story shows that the extreme right succeeds when the left seems to have failed. The high tide of pre-war fascism in Great Britain came just after the failure of the second Labor government under Ramsay Macdonald to do anything against poverty or inequalities. The modesty of Keir Starmers' ambition feeds authoritarian law.
My play opens with Max Moore, just six days before his post as Prime Minister, going to King Charles III to request a dissolution of the Parliament and a new general election. For what? You will have to make the trip to Highgate Village in northern London to discover it.
Render England again is upstairs at the Highgate Village gatehouse, from September 30 to October 5 and October 13 and 18.
Finally is at the lion and the unicorn in the city of Kentish, from September 4 to 13.
