The past opinions of Farage on Nadine Dorries leave the chief of the reform that waded





Naga Munchetty and Zia Yusuf on BBC Breakfast this morning. Bbc A senior United Kingdom reform An official was left to wade on live television when he reminded him Nigel Farage Used to say about the last recruit of its parts. Former Minister of Tory Nadine Dorries announced Thursday evening that She joined the reform And said his former party died. But one tweet by speech in 2022 sentenced dorries for having defended the Prime Minister then Boris Johnson quickly emerged. In this document, he said: I had the misfortune to watch and listen to Nadine Dorries this morning. If it is the defense of the PMS, it is really a Sanger. On BBC breakfast This morning, presenter Dragon Munchetty The former president of the grilled reform Zia Yusuf on the apparent change of heart. She said: Nigel Farage is it delighted that Shes joined Reform UK? Yusuf, who now directs the version of the reforms of the Elon Musks Doge team, replied: it is absolutely. I spoke to him last night. He was delighted. But Munchetty underlined: in 2022, he spoke of seeing Nadine Dorries on television. Nadine Dorries defended the Prime Minister of the time, Boris Johnson, and he said that I had the misfortune to watch and listen to Nadine Dorries this morning. If it is the defense of the PMS, it is really a Sanger. What has changed? Dodging the question, Dorries said: Well, if you will read what Nadine wrote in the Daily Mail yesterday, and if you listen to her interview, she is clear that the Conservative Party is dead. Munchetty interrupted Yusuf to say: it was not the involvement of my question, I am sorry if it was not clear. You said that Nadine Dorries said that the conservative party had died, but in the past, Nigel Farage had denigrated to Nadine Dorries, saying that if the defense of the Prime Ministers was, then he swollen. Which has changed in terms of her opinion as a politician. Yusuf said: It is party policy. She was part of the conservative party at the time. What happened now is that Nadine has established the conservative file and said that the conservative party was dead, and we agree with her. The confrontation, which can be seen below, came while the members of the reform meet in Birmingham for the annual conference of the parties. In relation …

