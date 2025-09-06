



Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans Sister Aleema Khanum was bombed with an egg outside Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, where her brother is currently housed.

The video sequences circulating on social networks show the striking egg Aleema Khanums Chin, then falling on his clothes. (X Grab video)

The incident occurred when Khanum addressed the media after attending the hearing of the Toshakhana affair in which Imran Khan is an accused.

The video sequences circulating on social networks show the striking egg Aleema Khanums Chin, then falling on his clothes.

We can hear a woman cry in the video, “Who devil is it? Kisne Kiya Yeh (who did that).”

Although shocked, Khanum reacted calmly and asked people to drop the episode. “Koi Baat Nahi, Jaane Do, we can hear say.

Two women arrested for throwing an egg on Imran Khan's sister

Rawalpindi police entered action and arrested two women for launching the egg at Imran Khans Sister Aleema Khanum. Police say the women were supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and threw the egg after jumping a question that asked him by journalists. He had asked him questions about the purchase of a property with donation funds. Baloch also said that the PTI team had started a campaign against him and that he had received a threat.

Journalists asked Aleema: “You did not answer the question; instead, Tayyab Baloch was threatened. He asks a question a crime? Do you only answer the questions of your choice?”

PTI supporters condemned the law. A user on X said that civility and respect should not be abandoned despite political differences.

“Such behavior is not only contrary to ethics but also unhappy, because it transforms political disagreements into insults and attacks. Differences in opinion are one thing, but civility and respect should never be abandoned,” wrote the user.

Another social media user said that the law was orchestrated by the Pakistani army leader Field Marshall Asim Munnir and the Pakistani Muslim League in power.

The message said: “This shameful act is from Asim Munir and the Midi League; these people are extremely afraid of Khan and his family.”

The Toshakhana affair against Imran Khan and his family

Imran Khan was accused of having bought and illegally sold gifts inside a department belonging to the Pakistani government called Toshakhana, or Treasure House. Toshakhana is home to donations received by the Prime Minister, the President, the Ministers, the members of the Parliament and other representatives of the government.

Khan was found guilty of selling gift items worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($ 500,000). In August 2023, the founder of the PTI was sentenced to three years in prison.

The hearing of the Toshakhana affair against Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were postponed on Friday, and the next hearing is scheduled for Monday, September 8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/egg-hurled-at-imran-khans-sister-aleema-khanum-in-pakistans-rawalpindi-video-goes-viral-101757123883982.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos