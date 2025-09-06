



An egg was thrown at Aleema Khan, sister of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, while she was talking to the media outside of Adiala prison in Rawalpindi on Friday. Two women were arrested shortly after the incident that took place, while ATEEMA addressed journalists after hearing the Toshakhana affair, Dawn reported.

Video clips of the episode, which circulated on social networks show Aleema reacting in shock while an egg was launched to him.

A statement by Rawalpindi police said the suspects were supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) who had arrived in the city with members of the Great Alliance of Government and Association All Pakistan Clerks to protest against unsatisfied requests. Eggs took place when Aleema Khan did not answer the questions raised by the two women, police said, according to Dawn, adding that the suspects had been placed in police custody and moved to the Adiala checkpoint.

It was the sister of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was tried to be insulted by throwing eggs, a very bad decision.

September 5, 2025

What happened after the incident?

The police said that the women had tried to flee in their car after the incident, but that their vehicle was surrounded by PTI supporters, some of whom threw stones on the car, breaking their windshield.

PTI then republished a video of the car on X, calling the incident a shameful attack on Aleema Khan. In a separate statement, PTI said that “women were sent to the media conference as part of a program” and accused the police of helping them escape, Dawn reported.

Several leaders through the party parties condemned the incident. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif wrote on X: we strongly condemn such tips in politics without discrimination. There is an opposition in politics, but in the Circle of Civility.

The Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal also weighed, reported Reuters, saying: politics must remain a competition of ideas, not violence or hatred. We all have to work to keep it healthy and respectful.

The Minister of State inside Tallal Chaudhry called this a calculation for Ptis' past actions, but added: policy takes place on differences in opinion, but these differences should be expressed by political decorum.

The leader of the Balutchistan National-Mégal Party, Akhtar Mengal, described the appalling attack, saying that, even in enmity, a woman deserves dignity. The targeting of women is the lowest form of policy and this cheap blow must be condemned in the strongest words.

Aleema Khan has campaigned for the release of her brothers since August 2024. Imran Khan, imprisoned since August 2023, was serving a sentence in Adiala prison in the 190 million corruption case, Dawn reported and faced other pending trials related to the creation of May 9.

