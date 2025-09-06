



New York with the two men winning on Friday, the third consecutive major final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz is now reserved for the US Open.

The tournament already trembles not only with the anticipation for the Sunday match itself, but because of the vibrations caused by the elephant in the room for the occasion: the American president Donald Trump, who will make his first appearance in the tournament for more than a decade.

Donald Trump who attends the 2014 US Open men's singles final with his wife, Melania (Hoo-Me / SMG photo)

Trump, 79, was a must for decades like many other worldly in New York. But after years of consistent visits to the Arthur Ashe stadium, he has not been to the US Open since his participation in a 2015 quarter -final match between Venus and Serena Williams. It was his first appearance since Hed entered the 2016 presidential race on an anti-immigrant platform, and he was hooked by the crowd at the Arthur Ashe stadium.

I first heard whispers on Trump's planned visit to the US 2025 Open Wednesday this week; Journalist Marisa Kabas confirmed these whispers on Thursday.

What I can add here to the rebounds is a news, reports on which Trump bring Trump to the United States open after all these years.

After having corroborated with several sources, the rebounds can point out that Trump will attend the American final of men and not at the request of the tournament itself, but as a guest of Rolex, the Swiss luxury watchmaker who has a large follow-up inside the Arthur Ashe stadium.

Rolex was an increasingly omnipresent sponsor of the main tennis tournaments, and also sponsored a certain number of best tennis because of the sinner, Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatekwho appear in Rolex advertisements which are frequently on American television on American television.

Rolex's reason to bring Trump to the United States open? I have not yet heard of Rolexand will update this story if and when I hear from The Uphut, I have an initial theory of the case: I would not be surprised if Rolex did this unusual gesture because they have an interest acquired in the Easter to put pressure on the famous persuadable president on the reduction of the price of 39% exceptionally high on Switzerland, where Rolex is based.

Although Rolex intentions are not yet fully known, the Rolex invitation to Trump is certain to cause considerable headache for the participants in the Sunday final. Friday evening, the US Open sent an email to the accredited media on improved security measures to expect Sunday; Many of these additional projections will probably affect the 22,000 participants on Sunday.

The two men's finalists were asked about Trump's attendance after their victories in the semi-finals. None of the two commented Trump or his particular policy, but rather talked about the symbol of status of having an American president in a tennis match.

It is a privilege for tournaments to have the president of each country just to support the tournament, to support tennis and to support the match, said Alcaraz. For me, play in front of him … So, to be honest, I will try not to be focused [on Trump]And I will try not to think about it. I don't want me to be nervous because of it. But I think, you know, [his] Assuring the tennis match, it is great for tennis to have the president in the final.

The sinner was only questioned about the presence of Trumps by the Italian media and responded to something similar about a frequentation of the presidents reflecting the importance of tennis. (I will add a more complete translation of the quote when it is available.)

Trump, New York sociality for decades before its turn to presidential policy, would have almost certainly continued to attend the open regularly if it was not the way it was hué during this 2015 finale district. While other celebrities in Oprah Winfrey, Kendrick Lamar, Alan Cumming and Aziz Ansarire Trump was hooked at deafening levels. I still remember sitting in the lower bowl and seeing a man who was jogging in the aisle during a change of change in his footsteps so that he could stand up and join the hoots like Trump was shown on the screen.

Before New York fans became clear Trump who was no longer welcome among them, he had been a favorite for Flashbulbs at the event: Getty Images has photos of Trump at the US Open in 1987, 1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2009, 2010, 2014; The number of photos of him had decreased in recent years while his media profile decreased before his presidential race.

He was hardly an unwanted guest in tennis circles at that time; Tennis guiding bodies were often impatient to freeze on the penchant for attention for their own promotion, especially WTA.

In 1989, Trump was invited to the Banquet of Prix at the end of the year WTAS, where he presented to Steffi Graf his player of the year.

Here is a passage on Trump and Monica sèles of some of my previous relationships on the history of Trumps in tennis:

When Monica Seles abandoned Wimbledon in 1991 without an explanation after winning the Australian Open and the French Open to start the year, rumors were whistling that the 17-year-old was hiding at Trumps Mar-A-Lago Estate in Palm Beach, Florida. He just thinks of Monicas a nice girl, and he admired his tennis skills, a source was cited as saying to the New York Post, which offered a delighted coverage to everything that is to do with Trump and women. When Seles returned to the tour and won the US Open two months later, she chose Trump for gratitude by helping her in her third Grand Slam title of the year. [Trump] was, really, the only person who has always said the two whole weeks I can do, said Seles at Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Union of Séles-Trump proved to be unpopular; Almost all the salt reports won the 1991 US Open included criticism of its affinity for Trump. The Los Angeles Times said: the only thing Sels did was to thank Donald Trump in his speech during the award ceremony. She was horny loudly.

Outside the courtyard, the Seles succeeded Trumps, then the fiancé Marla Maples as a spokesperson for without an apology jeans, a brand that developed a projectors' research strategy by the scandalized women of arms, Donna Rice (in the midst of Gary Hart Infamy) in Paula Jones (in the middle of Bill Clinton Infamy). Seles, which was a figure considerably less Tawdry, nevertheless played in a bizarre advertisement for the brand that ended with it saying teasing, I do not go to Disney World, before laughing and proceeding in a limousine with the New York Trump license plate.

In 1999, Trump signed as a manner of a 14 -year -old player who was very publicized Monique Viele, a saga that I told in the Ebook Monique.

In 2012, even after Trump has already started his claims by Birther Xenophobes on Barack Obama, the WTA enlisted Trump to record a video for his beautiful advertising campaign.

Last year, during his Hush silver trial, Trump listed Serena Williams as one of his frequent contacts. When asked to be included on this list during an interview with the New York Times podcast, Serena responded with a considerable umbrage in Trump, but to the interviewer.

I mean, is that what this interview is talking about? Really? Replied Serena, who was there to promote her in the docuseries of the arena. I'm talking to many presidents, so

Few active tennis players expressed opinions of strong opinions on Trump, but Coco Gauff referred to her elections in 2024 when she answered a question after winning the French Open in June on what he wanted to hear the star banner during the trophy ceremony:

It means a lot. Obviously, a lot of things happen in our country right now with things, like everything, yes. (Smiling.) Yeah, I'm sure you know it.

But just to be able to be a representation of this and a representation, I suppose, people who resemble me in America who may not feel so supported during this period, being just this reflection of hope and light for these people.

I remember after the elections and everything felt a little time and things like that. My mother said to me during Riyadh [the WTA Finals last November]: Just try to win the tournament just to give something to smile for people. So that's what I thought today when I hold that [trophy].

And then seeing the flags in the crowd means a lot. You know, some people may feel a kind of being patriotic and things like that, but I am definitely patriotic and proud to be American. And I am proud to represent the Americans who look like me and people who support the things I support.

Thank you for reading the rebounds! To stay up to date on Tennis News and to support the journalism I do in sport, I hope you can subscribe! -Ben

Share

Let a comment

Offer a gift subscription

Get 20% reduction on a group subscription

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benrothenberg.com/p/donald-trump-us-open-sinner-alcaraz-2025-rolex-suite The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos