Trump talks about Portland during media availability in the oval office





Washington DC (KPTV) president Donald Trump called Portland on Friday while responding to the place where he could send national guard troops.

He said Portland was not on his list, but after watching television on Thursday evening, he plans to add it.

On Friday, President Donald Trump mentioned Portland during media availability in the oval office.

What they did in this city is like living in hell, said Trump.

The president said that Portland was not on his radar, but after watching a television report, he hinted that the city could be another that he wanted to clean.

Well being able to stop very easily, said Trump.

This occurs two days after the border tsar Tom Homan said that the Trump administration planned to flood Portland and other sanctuary cities with ice agents.

Trump on Friday, accused ice demonstrators in Portland of having been hired by the left to cause chaos.

They enter, throwing smoke bombs, they are paid terrorists, they are paid agitators and they are very dangerous for our country, said Trump.

The mayor of Portland, Keith Wilson, responded to Trumps comments in a statement saying that, like other mayors across the country, I did not ask for and does not need federal intervention.

We are proud that the Portland police managed to protect freedom of expression while attacking occasional violence and the destruction of the goods which takes place during demonstrations at the Ice installation in Portland, Wilson continued. We provide that the site and the half-block that surround it, will continue to be at the center of the demonstrations. Portland will continue to rise in the moment as pride of the sanctuary city, taking legal action to defend our community and our rights.

Fox 12 also spoke with Democrat deputy Janelle Bynum, who said that President Trump sees hell in Portland, she sees the promise.

I do not know that trash TV he looks at, but I know the city I see and the city I love, which is our first city in our state. We know that the health of this city is important to all of us, and I see a promise every time I look at it, said bynum.

But as the president said, if he decides to deploy troops, he is confident of the result.

When we go there, if we are going to Portland, would wipe them, they will disappear. They will not even hold the fight. They will not stay there. They ruined this city, said Trump. What they did there is like living in hell.

Oregon General Prosecutor Dan Rayfield also published a statement concerning Trumps' comments.

If the president tries to send troops to Oregon to the police of our communities, we will not hesitate to take measures in court, said Rayfield. Although some threats from the Trump administration can be new or surprising, it is not: we are preparing to respond since Trump returned to functions. Actively prepared for various scenarios, in coordination with key partners from Oregon, and our Coalition Ag Multistate. California has shown how effective our approach can be to stop federal. Oregon is a safe place and we intend to keep it so. The president may have a lot of power, but he must stay in his lane and if he does not do so, keep him responsible.

