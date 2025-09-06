Although Turkey is not part of the Immediate Indias district, it has strategically widened its influence over the past two decades. Since Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, came to power, he pursued a neo-Ottoman foreign policy. Turkey’s commitment to South Asia is not only linear, but a combination of strategic, military, economic and ideological commitments.

More recently, support for turkeys in Pakistan has become part of the public speech in India during Operation Sindoor. This was followed by the emergence of cards at the University of Dacca of a large Bangladesh which included Western Bengal and the Northeast region of India. The sultanate-e-bangladesh, an NGO supported by Turkey, took responsibility for the cards. Their support for the Rohingyas was also a matter of concern.

In addition, Turkey has developed in other countries in the India district, such as Nepal, Myanmar and Maldives, although the imprint in these countries is much smaller compared to Pakistan or Bangladesh. However, their strategic importance cannot be overlooked. It is these commitments that, at the outset, seem to be a strengthening of diplomatic relations that have become a question of concern for observers.

Many argue that Turkey, in a concerted effort, tries to reshape regional alliances and increase ideological influence in the Islamic world. Today, the India district has serious internal disorders; Whether it is Pakistan, Bangladesh or Myanmar, the fault lines can be handled. Consequently, it is the responsibility of India as an emerging global power to ensure regional stability and guarantee that the growing influence of Turkey in its neighborhood does not constitute actions of destabilization and radicalization.

One of the deepest connections in Turkey in the India district is with Pakistan. During the four -day military conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025, Pakistan would have used 3,000,400 drones applied by the Turks to target Indian military and civil zones. Turkey has been a large supplier of weapons in Pakistan, in particular participation in naval naval construction and aircraft improvements.

In January 2025, it was reported that Turkey and Pakistan planned to establish a joint factory to produce the fifth generation Kaan fighter, which would replace the aging Pakistans F-16. The two nations regularly organize military exercises and to combat joint terrorism, such as the “Ataturk / Jinnah” exercise. Diplomatically, Turkey, under President Erdoan, has always supported Pakistan's position on the question of cashmere in various international forums, including the General Assembly of the United Nations.

In February 2025, India filed a strong demonstration after President Erdoan called for a resolution supported by cashmere during a visit to Pakistan. After India's accuracy on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan in May 2025, Turkey condemned the “non -provoked violation of India of Pakistan sovereignty” and expressed its solidarity with Pakistan. Turkey opposed the black list of Pakistan during the international forums, in particular the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), despite the Western pressure.

In Myanmar, Turkey was a vocal critic of the treatment of the Muslim community Rohingya in Myanmar and has always called at the end of violence and atrocities in the state of Rakhine. As self -proclaimed champion of Muslim rights worldwide, Turkey has used its state -managed assistance agency, the Turkish cooperation and coordination agency (TIKA), to provide significant aid to Rohingyas refugees in Bangladesh and, when authorized, in Myanmar. Thanks to President Erdoan, Turkey has raised the question of Rohingyas on the international scene, urging other Nations with a Muslim majority and the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) to take measures.

Under the interim government led by Yunus, Turkey and Bangladesh accelerate cooperation in the defense industry, which causes strategic concerns for India. In July 2025, Bangladesh announced its intention to build two industrial defense complexes in Chittagong and Narayanganj with the support of Turkey. Bangladesh extends its purchase of military equipment in Türkiye, including Bayraktar drones, howitzers and armored vehicles. Some analysts interpret the expanding strategic presence of Turkey in Bangladesh as a movement to increase its influence in the district of India, adding a new layer to the complex safety dynamics of South Asia.

In Nepal, the Turkish NGO IHH (Foundation for Human Rights and Liberties and Humanitarian aid) extended its activities in the border regions of Nepal. Through its alliances with indigenous groups such as Islami Sangh Nepal (ISN), a suspect in jihadist bond is reported that the IHH has sponsored the construction of mosques, madrasas, orphanages and Islamic centers intended for minority Muslim populations. The IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, or IHH, is a conservative Turkish NGO, active in more than 120 countries.

In addition, the sources of intelligence emphasize that the number of mosques in the Nepalese provinces sharing a border with India increased from 760 in 2018 to 1,000 in 2021, and the Madrasas went from 508 to 645 in the same time. These institutions are not only religious establishments but have been accused of having married anti-Indian feelings, especially in border areas.

Turkey in the Maldives has also increased its use of defense exports and military aid as foreign policy tools, by associating weapons agreements with donations in order to deepen links. The latest example is the Maldives, who both received a former Turkish navy ship as a gift and started to operate armed Turkish manufacturing drones.

Media Reports, citing Turkish sources from the Ministry of Defense, said that the Dogan fast-attack missile boat, TCG Volkan (P-343), has been renovated and will be given to the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) before June. The training of Maldivian staff has already started in Türkiye, and there will be additional training on its arrival in Maldivian waters.

In January 2024, the Maldives signed a $ 37 million contract with Turkey to acquire military drones to patrol in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The purchase follows the expulsion of the Indian military personnel who had already operated surveillance planes in the Maldives.

There are also solid relationships in Indonesia and Malaysia among small coastal states. But observers should mainly question the strategic need not only the Maldives, a small island nation, to acquire such military material in addition to the interest of Turkey for the countries geographically distant from it. Maybe the answer lies in the Erdogan words, We do not turn our backs to the east for the West or neglect the West for the East. With this understanding, we have taken historical measures to extend the sphere of influence of turkeys.

It should be alarm clock for New Delhi. If India wants to be a world leader, it must first focus on stability in its own region. This means not only the management of threats to regional peace, but also prevent them from gaining ground in the first place. For India, the ambitions of Neo-Caliphats of the turkeys are alarming, especially in the Indian district.

Rami Niranjan Desai is an anthropologist and a scholar in the northeast region of India. She is a columnist and author and currently a distinguished scholarship holder at the India, New Delhi Foundation. The views expressed in the above room are personal and only those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of the first post.