



President Donald Trump indicates a poster of the G20 Miami 2026 while he speaks to the Oval Blank Office on Friday September 5, 2025, in Washington.

Alex Brandon / AP

President Donald Trump said on Friday that Portland could be one of the next cities in the hell of cities with the troops of the National Guard.

When asked during a press briefing if Hed had decided which city he would deploy the troops next to it, the president first declared that, although he had made a decision, he is not ready to share his plans.

He then referred to a television report he saw on Thursday on the current demonstrations against American immigration and the application of customs in Portland.

Portland is incredible what's going on in Portland. The destruction of the city. I'm going to look at him now, Trump said, in a probable reference to a recent report on Fox News.

This story has shown that the resident of an apartment near the ice building complained of lost sleep and frustration due to noisy demonstrations. He also said that Portland police refused to respond to attacks associated with these demonstrations.

Well be able to stop this very easily, said Trump.

The mayor of Portland, Keith Wilson, published a statement on Friday afternoon saying that Portland does not need this federal intervention.

The largest city in Oregons is only the last to be a potential site for the deployment of the National Guard. This week, Trump also threatened to send the guard to Baltimore, Chicago and New Orleans.

The president has already deployed national guard troops in two other American cities, Los Angeles and Washington, DC

In Los Angeles, the guard was also joined by the American navies in early June under Trump's order to submit demonstrations against immigration raids. About 300 national guard troops remain in Los Angeles, according to the office of the governor of California Gavin Newsoms, but a federal judge judged on Tuesday that the military deployment was illegal.

In Washington, where the president has more authority over the police, more than 2,200 national guard troops were deployed last month to fight crime. This decision reached after two adolescents diverted a former staff member of the Government Ministry. These troops are still on the street.

On Friday, an NPR analysis reported that 80% of the accusations of local courts following arrests by troops in Washington were crimes, mandates or completely abandoned.

Trump said that Portland was not originally on his list, but Thursday's report on anti-ice demonstrations there brought his eye back to a city which he also targeted during his first mandate as president.

During long demonstrations in 2020, the president declared Portland an anarchist jurisdiction, and the agents of the Ministry of Internal Security clashed with demonstrators on the streets, filled down tear gas areas and, sometimes, withdrew people from the street in unmarked vans. Then-gov. Kate Brown described it as a blatant violence as power.

Trump allegedly allegedly alleged evidence that people who recently protested the Portlands Immigration and Customs Sunfect are paid agitators on Friday.

Opponents of the presidents' immigration policies have regularly demonstrated it, sometimes spraying the building with graffiti and shouting insults to officials.

The agents of the Ministry of Internal Security deploy munitions of control of crowds, including tear gas, during a demonstration outside the ICE building on June 14, 2025.

Conrad Wilson / OPB

In response, federal officers used tear gas and weapons of control of crowds on demonstrators. Some nights have seen arrests, but rarely. The closed ice building has been on board with plywood since spring.

The president said on Friday that they enter, throwing smoke bombs, perhaps a reference to tear gas ice cubes, the officials of ice officials used the demonstrators.

In his response to Trumps's comments, Mayor Wilson painted an image different from the demonstrations.

We are proud that the Portland police managed to protect freedom of expression while attacking occasional violence and the destruction of the goods which takes place during demonstrations at ICE installation in Portland, Wilson said.

We provide that the site and the half-block that surround it, will continue to be at the center of the demonstrations. Portland will continue to rise in the moment as pride of the sanctuary city, taking legal action to defend our community and our rights.

The Attorney General of Oregon, Dan Rayfield, published a declaration indicating that his office was preparing with a multi-state AG coalition since Trump took up his duties in the event of a legal response to federal overtaking.

The president may have a lot of power, but he must remain in his way, wrote Rayfield, and if he does not do so, keep him responsible.

Trumps' comments are less than two weeks old after the American Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-Deremer, a former mayor of Happy Valley and a member of the Congress of a term, said that she hoped that the administration will retract Portland.

Trumps notes suggested that she could get this wish.

If we are going to Portland, let's wipe them, they will disappear, he said. They ruined this city. What they did there is like living in hell.

