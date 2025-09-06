Trumps U-Tour: says he gets along well with Prime Minister Modi after saying that the United States has lost India against China | India News





A few hours after US President Donald Trump said Washington had lost India and Russia against China, he seems to have turned around, saying that he is getting very well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The United States has lost India and Russia in China Trump had published an image featuring Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as a legend suggesting that the United States had lost India and Russia in China, wishing them a long and prosperous future. Add Zee News as a favorite source “It looks like Weve lost India and Russia in the deepest and darkest China. That they have a long and prosperous future together,” said Trump in an article on Truth Social. Asked about the position and asked who he was responsible for India leaning towards China, Trump replied: “Well, I don't think we lost them. I am disappointed that India buys Russian oil and I let them know with the 50%price. But I get very well with (PM) Modi.” Journalist: Who do you blame from losing India because of China? Trump: Well, I don't think we lost them. I am disappointed that India buys Russian oil and I told them with the 50%price. But I get along very well with Modi. pic.twitter.com/34zgzgcg4e Shashank Mattoo (@mattooshashank) September 5, 2025 India, the United States has a special relationship Answering a question about resetting links with New Delhi, US President Donald Trump expressed his concerns about his oil imports from Russia, but stressed that Washington and New Delhi share a special bond, ensuring that there is nothing to fear. “I will always do it, I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great … I don't like what he is doing at this special moment, but India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear,” said Animo. Trumps' remarks occur while its 50% prices on Indian imports entered into force on August 27. Washington for the first time imposed 25% on what he called unfair trade, followed by an additional 25% as a penalty for oil purchases from New Delhis from Russia. #WATCH | Washington DC | Answering the question of Ani on the reset of relations with India, the American president Donald Trump says: “I always go, I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great … I don't like what he is doing at this special moment, pic.twitter.com/gzmqzfzsor Years (@ani) September 5, 2025 John Bolton firmly opposes an additional 25% rate While Trump justified the 50% rate on India, several US legislators and officials criticized Trump for the price. The former American national security adviser John Bolton firmly opposed the decision, qualifying the additional price of 25% of Indian imports, imposed by its purchase of Russian oil, unprecedented. Bolton accused Trump of having damaged the American ties of India, arguing that the high prices pushed Prime Minister Modi closer to Russia and China. In an article on X, Bolton said: “The White House has established American-Indian relations, bringing Modi closer to Russia and China. Beijing presented itself as an alternative to the United States and Donald Trump.” Former US official John Bolton was Donald Trump's national security advisor from 2018 to 2019 during Trump's first term as president. He resigned from the post after differences with Trump on the administration’s foreign policy. Read also: “India will say sorry: Trumps the commercial secretary warns New Delhi on Russian oil, membership of the BRICS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/trump-s-u-turn-says-he-gets-along-well-with-pm-modi-after-claiming-us-lost-india-to-china-2956117.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos