Politics
Angela Rayners Disignation and the ministerial code
Sir, there are important positive points resulting from this scandal that deserve recognition. Compared to what happened with recent governments, Angela Rayner referred to the ministerial adviser on standards, Sir Laurie Magnus; The Prime Minister made sure that the allegations were the subject of an investigation quickly; And he acted quickly to resign to limit damage to the government. We must also remember that Sir Keir Starmer is the first Prime Minister to give the total ministerial advisor the discretion to investigate the potential ministerial code offenses without first to ask for the Prime Minister's authorization. He should follow this good job by implementing the recommendations of the Committee for Standards of Public Life in his recent reports.
Sir Alistair Graham
President, Committee on Public Life Standards 2004-07; York
Sir, the complex circumstances of this case cause questions as to whether an honest error should be excused. But the ministerial code exposes expectations in matters of high standards in public life, and ministers should follow it. The public exam may be hard and a balance must be found, but the Prime Minister cannot avoid his obligations as the author, owner and executor of the code. The arrangements in place for an independent advisor on ministers interesting to investigate and determine any violation of the code, to advise the PM and to publish its conclusions, are not a reflection afterwards. Rather, they are an essential element of an process which must make an impartial judgment to the conduct of those who have a high position and advise the Prime Minister in his duty to supervise the highest standards. We can and must count on this process to ensure that ministers respect the seven principles of public life and respect the ministerial code, in order to protect an effective public responsibility.
Dr Jane Martin
Member, Committee for Standards of Public Life 2016-21; Cheltenham
Sir, I am in no way a supporter of this government and I think that Sir Keir Starmer has so far done a fairly dismal work as PM, but I nevertheless find myself saddened by the resignation of Angela Rayner. I certainly do not believe that it is deliberately dishonest by nature, far from the very shameful days of the Boris Johnson era. Our policy and our parliament need many more individuals from Angela Rayners to the estimable nature. The class, wealth and privileges are still powerful advantages in Great Britain today. Having reached the high position of the Deputy Prime Minister of his history and his life experiences is a lively testimony of his grain, his resilience, his determination, his bravery and his strength.
Richard Bryant
London N16
Sir, as a person who started in the workshop and ended up working at the director's level before directing my own business, with a father who started on the brush who was heading for senior management and a brother who runs his own business, we all come from the start of the Council House, I really don't understand all that amazed by the working class that does well in life. It's normal.
Raymond Bright
Bristol
Sir, it is interesting to compare and contrast Angela Rayner, who quickly resigned for not having concluded the right conclusion on the complex question of stamp duty on the transfer of a second home, with Donald Trump, who has not resigned for a certain number of very worse problems.
Nick Symondson
Cheltenham
Sir, Angela Rayners' position was obviously untenable after having confused her stamp right. This is not the kind of minor material that would allow him to stay in office, for example, to try to overthrow the government after losing an election. We must keep a feeling of proportion.
Terry Squibb
Oadby, leics
Sir, graffiti lasted on the walls and trains generally remains there for weeks and months, but it seems to have miraculously disappeared from the walls around the new house of Angela Rayners in Hove in a few hours (Photography, September 5). Is this another example of a rule for politicians and another for the public?
John Ramus
New bar, Kent
Idea of housing crisis
Could SIR, could David Smiths' article be the key to resolving the British crisis on housing? (Business how, September 3) highlights a recent study which suggests that it would be more advantageous to build more luxury houses than cheaper houses due to the cascade effect of lower prices on the housing market, which would release houses at the lower end of the market.
Times recently suggested that the Chancellor is considering the taxation of capital gains on the sale of high -value properties (potentially those of more than 1.5 million) in its next budget. In addition to the inequality of retrospective taxation (historical tax gains) and the cliff on which the gains are starting to be taxed, this would dissuade owners from selling and would increase prices on the housing market.
Data from the Office of Budget Responsibilities on stamp duties suggest that reducing the net gain of a transaction by 10% is likely to reduce the number of transactions by 50%. Consequently, not only would the housing market suffer, but the Chancellors' taxation would also do so. Something the chancellor can think about.
Dr Colin L Reeves
Former NHS financial director; Goring on the Thames, Oxon
Striking thought
Sir, I am surprised that in all the discussion of the arrest of Graham Linehan (primary article and letters, September 4; Letters, Sept. 5) No mention was made of the concept of police discretion. The main case trained in me was that of the R C police commissioner for the Metropolis ex left Blackburn (1968). I believe that the judgment is always existing and relevant. The police cannot and must not ignore the law, but they retain a professional discretionary power on the way in which they pay their responsibilities. This discretion covers the prioritization of offenses and the choice of investigation measures adopted.
I do not know what measures to supervise the measures today the metropolitan police has implemented concerning the exercise of the discretion of the police in the social media era, but I strongly suggest that time is mature for the entire police service to examine its policy and its training on this fundamental dimension of professional police services. An inability to exercise an appropriate discretion or common sense, as some might describe it, can only lead to a decrease in public confidence in the police.
Paul Kernahan QPM
Constable in chief, Constabulary of Hampshire 1999-2008
Sir, the application of the law in matters of discourse which can be considered as an incentive to violence is delicate because it is rather subjective as to what is equivalent to an incentive. Perhaps such decisions should be taken centrally rather than by individual police commands, in order to ensure coherence and a sufficiently high bar for prosecution.
Edward Bacon
Harrow
Whitehall inertia
Sir, during the pandemic, Boris Johnson unleashed Kate Bingham at the collar and forces to use each available vaccination that could remove the virus. This manifest success was triggered by telephone calls for a weekend an example of what can be achieved when the Blobbish procedure is reduced, because Juliet Samuel defends in his commentary article (the fetish of the Keirs procedure will never obtain results, Sept. 4).
Andrew Knight
Scorpion, Warks
Dorriess defection
Sir, Nadine Dorriéss defection to Reform is a bonus for the other parties (Dorries Defects to Reform, saying that Tory Party died, September 5). The two sides of the room had criticized his abandonment of her voters and her refusal to give up her seat, even if she did not attend the Parliament. His spikes not to receive any honest, despite the sycophantic courtification of Boris Johnson and his flagrant self-promotion, led to a reaction against her. His alliance now with Nigel Farage is a match made in paradise for them both.
Janice Ketley
Englefield Green, Surrey
Scourge of electric bikes
Sir, your rental riders for electronic rental bikes are the most likely to run red lights (Sept. 4) tells us what we already know: cyclists, certainly in London, ignore red lights and must be brought to the heel. The problem was aggravated by the arrival of electric bikes, in particular the heavy style favored by food delivery runners. These bikes must be allowed and have a digital plate. In addition, the application of traffic rules must be taken seriously.
George Kingston
London WC2
Breakfast later
Sir, we like to have breakfast later because we can sit down and read times, savor freshly cooked food and plan our day. The days to take a quick bite on the way to work have been over for us for a long time, and our beginning without stress makes us the world of good, everything that experts say the opposite (having breakfast later linked to death earlier, short stories, 5 seven.).
Pam Bucknall
Horsham, w Sussex
Lost travel art
Sir, further for Tom Whipples Notebook (Sept. 3), like Roald Dahl, I lived the thrill of adventure and romance, starting from Circular Quay in Sydney in 1977 on the lining to an SS Australis class in Southampton. I had just been 21 years old and the excitement was indisputable: young Australians on the trip to England the working holidays and the young Poms returned home.
John Henderson
Teignmouth, Devon
Symbol of unity
Sir, during a recent visit to Norway, we observed the national pride of the theft of their flag (letters, September 5). Almost all Norwegian houses have a mast where they are able to pilot a triangular pennant called a Vimpel, a nice addition to the landscape and not at all a symbol associated with anxiety or a need for people to assert their identity.
Jill Garmeson
Cressbrook, Derbyshire
Funny sketch
Sir, how can Both Runs Four sketch candles will not be one of the 18 funniest sketches of all time (Times2, September 4)? Sixteen of the people listed were made after this sketch was broadcast for the first time in 1976: if they are really funnier, let the list extend to 20 to include this timeless classic.
Malcolm Watson
Ryde, Wight Island
Balletic Union
Sir, my daughter's ballet teacher was Miss Swan who, later, marrying himself, became Ms. Lake (letters, 1-3 and 5 September).
Phil Oneill
Tunbridge Wells, Kent
Culture shock
Sir, when two cultures meet on a currency (letter, September 4), the culture shock can be mutual. The first time I stayed with a French family, there was another English girl there: the two of us were 15. Madam, wishing to help us feel at home, produced English beans and asked us to prepare them for supper. We each sought to get help, but none of us had the slightest idea; Madame was amazed. Later, I received my own culture shock: the pudding, which came to a small plastic bathtub, was white and was an acquired taste that I did not have then. It was in 1960, it was my first introduction to yogurt.
Alison Rollin
Ruislip, Middx
Write to [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thetimes.com/comment/letters-to-editor/article/times-letters-angela-rayner-resignation-7fsqw6s7w
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump Rebrands Department of Defense As Department of War | BBC News
- Reuters withdrew XI, Putin Longevity Video after China State TV pulled the legal permission to use it
- Donald Trump threatens the EU major reprisals: “discriminatory”
- The British Star Merr was forced to sweep while the deputy chief quit -Politico
- Pakistan to organize South Africa for Cricket Series in October: PCB – Sport
- HHS responds to reports on autism and acetaminophen: Schott
- An earthquake in East Afghanistan wipes homes, generations and ways of living
- Modifying ties: India-Us Congais? Trump calls Modi his friend, PM deeply appreciates
- The military expert explains Chinese equipment during the parade
- Virtual reality-improved Exergames for weight control: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled studies
- What is the line of “South Park” by making fun of Trump? Experts carient.
- Boris Johnson and Evangelos Marinakis face Ukraine's explosive debate