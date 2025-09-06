Angela Rayners Disignation and the ministerial code

Sir, there are important positive points resulting from this scandal that deserve recognition. Compared to what happened with recent governments, Angela Rayner referred to the ministerial adviser on standards, Sir Laurie Magnus; The Prime Minister made sure that the allegations were the subject of an investigation quickly; And he acted quickly to resign to limit damage to the government. We must also remember that Sir Keir Starmer is the first Prime Minister to give the total ministerial advisor the discretion to investigate the potential ministerial code offenses without first to ask for the Prime Minister's authorization. He should follow this good job by implementing the recommendations of the Committee for Standards of Public Life in his recent reports.

Sir Alistair Graham

President, Committee on Public Life Standards 2004-07; York

Sir, the complex circumstances of this case cause questions as to whether an honest error should be excused. But the ministerial code exposes expectations in matters of high standards in public life, and ministers should follow it. The public exam may be hard and a balance must be found, but the Prime Minister cannot avoid his obligations as the author, owner and executor of the code. The arrangements in place for an independent advisor on ministers interesting to investigate and determine any violation of the code, to advise the PM and to publish its conclusions, are not a reflection afterwards. Rather, they are an essential element of an process which must make an impartial judgment to the conduct of those who have a high position and advise the Prime Minister in his duty to supervise the highest standards. We can and must count on this process to ensure that ministers respect the seven principles of public life and respect the ministerial code, in order to protect an effective public responsibility.

Dr Jane Martin

Member, Committee for Standards of Public Life 2016-21; Cheltenham

Sir, I am in no way a supporter of this government and I think that Sir Keir Starmer has so far done a fairly dismal work as PM, but I nevertheless find myself saddened by the resignation of Angela Rayner. I certainly do not believe that it is deliberately dishonest by nature, far from the very shameful days of the Boris Johnson era. Our policy and our parliament need many more individuals from Angela Rayners to the estimable nature. The class, wealth and privileges are still powerful advantages in Great Britain today. Having reached the high position of the Deputy Prime Minister of his history and his life experiences is a lively testimony of his grain, his resilience, his determination, his bravery and his strength.

Richard Bryant

London N16

Sir, as a person who started in the workshop and ended up working at the director's level before directing my own business, with a father who started on the brush who was heading for senior management and a brother who runs his own business, we all come from the start of the Council House, I really don't understand all that amazed by the working class that does well in life. It's normal.

Raymond Bright

Bristol

Sir, it is interesting to compare and contrast Angela Rayner, who quickly resigned for not having concluded the right conclusion on the complex question of stamp duty on the transfer of a second home, with Donald Trump, who has not resigned for a certain number of very worse problems.

Nick Symondson

Cheltenham

Sir, Angela Rayners' position was obviously untenable after having confused her stamp right. This is not the kind of minor material that would allow him to stay in office, for example, to try to overthrow the government after losing an election. We must keep a feeling of proportion.

Terry Squibb

Oadby, leics

Sir, graffiti lasted on the walls and trains generally remains there for weeks and months, but it seems to have miraculously disappeared from the walls around the new house of Angela Rayners in Hove in a few hours (Photography, September 5). Is this another example of a rule for politicians and another for the public?

John Ramus

New bar, Kent

Idea of ​​housing crisis

Could SIR, could David Smiths' article be the key to resolving the British crisis on housing? (Business how, September 3) highlights a recent study which suggests that it would be more advantageous to build more luxury houses than cheaper houses due to the cascade effect of lower prices on the housing market, which would release houses at the lower end of the market.

Times recently suggested that the Chancellor is considering the taxation of capital gains on the sale of high -value properties (potentially those of more than 1.5 million) in its next budget. In addition to the inequality of retrospective taxation (historical tax gains) and the cliff on which the gains are starting to be taxed, this would dissuade owners from selling and would increase prices on the housing market.

Data from the Office of Budget Responsibilities on stamp duties suggest that reducing the net gain of a transaction by 10% is likely to reduce the number of transactions by 50%. Consequently, not only would the housing market suffer, but the Chancellors' taxation would also do so. Something the chancellor can think about.

Dr Colin L Reeves

Former NHS financial director; Goring on the Thames, Oxon

Striking thought

Sir, I am surprised that in all the discussion of the arrest of Graham Linehan (primary article and letters, September 4; Letters, Sept. 5) No mention was made of the concept of police discretion. The main case trained in me was that of the R C police commissioner for the Metropolis ex left Blackburn (1968). I believe that the judgment is always existing and relevant. The police cannot and must not ignore the law, but they retain a professional discretionary power on the way in which they pay their responsibilities. This discretion covers the prioritization of offenses and the choice of investigation measures adopted.

I do not know what measures to supervise the measures today the metropolitan police has implemented concerning the exercise of the discretion of the police in the social media era, but I strongly suggest that time is mature for the entire police service to examine its policy and its training on this fundamental dimension of professional police services. An inability to exercise an appropriate discretion or common sense, as some might describe it, can only lead to a decrease in public confidence in the police.

Paul Kernahan QPM

Constable in chief, Constabulary of Hampshire 1999-2008

Sir, the application of the law in matters of discourse which can be considered as an incentive to violence is delicate because it is rather subjective as to what is equivalent to an incentive. Perhaps such decisions should be taken centrally rather than by individual police commands, in order to ensure coherence and a sufficiently high bar for prosecution.

Edward Bacon

Harrow

Whitehall inertia

Sir, during the pandemic, Boris Johnson unleashed Kate Bingham at the collar and forces to use each available vaccination that could remove the virus. This manifest success was triggered by telephone calls for a weekend an example of what can be achieved when the Blobbish procedure is reduced, because Juliet Samuel defends in his commentary article (the fetish of the Keirs procedure will never obtain results, Sept. 4).

Andrew Knight

Scorpion, Warks

Dorriess defection

Sir, Nadine Dorriéss defection to Reform is a bonus for the other parties (Dorries Defects to Reform, saying that Tory Party died, September 5). The two sides of the room had criticized his abandonment of her voters and her refusal to give up her seat, even if she did not attend the Parliament. His spikes not to receive any honest, despite the sycophantic courtification of Boris Johnson and his flagrant self-promotion, led to a reaction against her. His alliance now with Nigel Farage is a match made in paradise for them both.

Janice Ketley

Englefield Green, Surrey

Scourge of electric bikes

Sir, your rental riders for electronic rental bikes are the most likely to run red lights (Sept. 4) tells us what we already know: cyclists, certainly in London, ignore red lights and must be brought to the heel. The problem was aggravated by the arrival of electric bikes, in particular the heavy style favored by food delivery runners. These bikes must be allowed and have a digital plate. In addition, the application of traffic rules must be taken seriously.

George Kingston

London WC2

Breakfast later

Sir, we like to have breakfast later because we can sit down and read times, savor freshly cooked food and plan our day. The days to take a quick bite on the way to work have been over for us for a long time, and our beginning without stress makes us the world of good, everything that experts say the opposite (having breakfast later linked to death earlier, short stories, 5 seven.).

Pam Bucknall

Horsham, w Sussex

Lost travel art

Sir, further for Tom Whipples Notebook (Sept. 3), like Roald Dahl, I lived the thrill of adventure and romance, starting from Circular Quay in Sydney in 1977 on the lining to an SS Australis class in Southampton. I had just been 21 years old and the excitement was indisputable: young Australians on the trip to England the working holidays and the young Poms returned home.

John Henderson

Teignmouth, Devon

Symbol of unity

Sir, during a recent visit to Norway, we observed the national pride of the theft of their flag (letters, September 5). Almost all Norwegian houses have a mast where they are able to pilot a triangular pennant called a Vimpel, a nice addition to the landscape and not at all a symbol associated with anxiety or a need for people to assert their identity.

Jill Garmeson

Cressbrook, Derbyshire

Funny sketch

Sir, how can Both Runs Four sketch candles will not be one of the 18 funniest sketches of all time (Times2, September 4)? Sixteen of the people listed were made after this sketch was broadcast for the first time in 1976: if they are really funnier, let the list extend to 20 to include this timeless classic.

Malcolm Watson

Ryde, Wight Island

Balletic Union

Sir, my daughter's ballet teacher was Miss Swan who, later, marrying himself, became Ms. Lake (letters, 1-3 and 5 September).

Phil Oneill

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Culture shock

Sir, when two cultures meet on a currency (letter, September 4), the culture shock can be mutual. The first time I stayed with a French family, there was another English girl there: the two of us were 15. Madam, wishing to help us feel at home, produced English beans and asked us to prepare them for supper. We each sought to get help, but none of us had the slightest idea; Madame was amazed. Later, I received my own culture shock: the pudding, which came to a small plastic bathtub, was white and was an acquired taste that I did not have then. It was in 1960, it was my first introduction to yogurt.

Alison Rollin

Ruislip, Middx

