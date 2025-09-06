“ En appreciating deeply '': the PM Modi echoes the remark of the “ always friends '' of Trump in the middle of the price tensions | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, while saying a joint press statement after their meeting at the White House in Washington, DC earlier this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded on Saturday to the positive evaluation of American president Donald Trump Indian ties – in the midst of the tariff war, pointing out that he deeply appreciates and fully reverses the feelings. In an article on the social media platform X, PM Modi stressed that India and the United States have a very positive global strategic partnership and have echoed Trump's recent remark on the two nations with a “special relationship”. “Appreciate and deeply overturns the feelings of President Trump and the positive assessment of our links. India and the United States have a very positive and prospective complete and prospective strategic partnership,” said Prime Minister Modi. What does Trump say about Indian-American ties and the PM Modi? Prime Minister Modi's remarks came after Trump was brought back to his own TRUTH social post according to which America had “lost India and Russia in China”, insisting that it did not believe it was. During a media session in the White House, Trump underlined his “very good” relations with Prime Minister Modi, despite the purchase by Russian oil. When he was asked by Ani, “Are you ready to reset relations with India at this stage?”, Trump said: “I will always do it. I will always be friends with (PM) Modi. He is a great Prime Minister. I will always be friends, but I don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to fear. When he was asked who he blamed for “losing India against China” in his previous article on Friday, the American president said: “I don't think us. Trump, who made prices a central theme of his economic and foreign policy, imposed a high price of 50% on Indian products entering the United States. New Delhi said that she would continue to act in her national interests with regard to her energy purchases, while remaining engaged in his partnership with Washington despite the current tariff disputes.

