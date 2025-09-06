Electromagnetic shields that can deactivate drones will be integrated into the steel dome defense system

JAKARTA – The Turkey Defense Industry Company, ASELSAN, launched a new system developed to integrate into the Air Defense system coated with steel Dome, which was first launched at the International Exhibition of the Defense Industry (IDEF 2025) in Istanbul last July.

ASELSAN CEO Ahmet Akyol said the company had developed a new electromagnetic product, presenting the EJDERHA system an air defense system to neutralize air vehicles such as drone swarms and suicide bomber.

“We show the electromagnetic shield of the steel dome for the first time on the international scene,” he said, quoted by the Daily Sabah on September 1.

“This is a technology that can physically deactivate the electronic circuit of an aerial vehicle when it has a certain distance of about a kilometer,” he added.

Akyol also declared Ejderha, using high power electronic waves and will act as an important shield. While a new version of the Troal electronic war system will disrupt and destabilize enemy target radars, “opening a kind of highway for our unmanned aircraft and our air vehicles (UAV) to fight the air defense system now with a performance of about twice as much as existing corals.”

He pointed out that the Turan system, which will work with Steel Dome, is an architecture fueled by the AI ​​which allows all the elements of the air system to be interconnected and managed from a network, while the GRZ autonomous anti -missile defense system will be implemented as unmanned land vehicles.

He explained that the new GKTan air defense technology would combine missile systems with guided ammunition technology, which will allow its launch of the land at a certain altitude, instead of being deposited from the plane.

He added that Aselsan's efforts for Steel Dome T \ “Urkiye enabled the company to develop NATO air defense architecture.

The ASELSAN GKTAN SPOID ATTACM SYSTE System will ensure full precision compared to the targets of all directions while preventing GNSS interference. A new version of Koral 200 will silence the enemy air defenses, while Ejderha will neutralize drones with microwaves.

The Turan system will allow smooth connectivity and coordination with strong encryption, while the unmanned air defense system of GRZ will manage short -range planes, fixed wings and rotary wings with missiles.

Turkey has announced its intention to form a laminate air defense system at the national level with a multi -platform -centered multi -platus shield and supported by AI in a large area, in order to provide unpleasant defense in Turkish airspace on August 7, 2024.

“The steel project of the dome”, which was approved by the Executive Committee of the Defense Industry, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdobulan, aims to integrate various layers of air defense systems, sensors and interior weapons under the structure of the integrated network.

The project will include the sending of real -time data in operational centers and taking advantage of artificial intelligence technology to support decision -makers.

“Today, we provide the dome system (Steel) to our army, which consists of 47 vehicles worth 460 million US dollars, which will promote the confidence of the Allies and will instill fear of enemies,” said President Erdogan when the equipment of the steel dome's defense system was set up on August 27 on August 27.

“Today's expedition is the most obvious proof that our struggle was not in vain,” added President Erdogan, calling Alesan as “loss” of the Turkish defense industry.

This air defense network would have four layers: a very short distance, a short distance, an average distance and a distance. Many components of this project, such as short and medium -range systems, are already in the military inventory.

For the initial layer, covering a maximum beach of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) and a 5 -kilometer high limit, T \ “Urkiye offers a variety of options developed by Aselsan, including Korkut, G \” ​​Oberk, Badmin, G \ “Oker, Ihtar and Sungur.

For low altitude levels, ranging from 5 to 10 kilometers, Turkey has systems such as Herikks, C-Ram, Hisar A +, G \ “Okdemir and G \” ​​Urz.

The average height layer, which extends between 10 and 15 kilometers, can include Kalkan 1, Kalkan 2 and Hisar O +.

<a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a36f8217&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=61&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a36f8217" alt=""/></a> <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a>

Kalkan can work as a kind of “guard”. This system can be defined as a moving air defense radar which detects incoming air threats. This is the first national early alert radar for the air defense of Turkey, which has acquired new capacities over time.

The long -range layer, for heights between 15 and 30 kilometers and a range exceeds 60 kilometers, can be served by Siper, the first long -range air defense system in Turkey.

Should enter the inventory this year, the original version offers a range of 100 kilometers, with plans to extend this range in future iterations.

The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)