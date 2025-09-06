Vickers and Badenochs Selective indignation





After a few days of controversy, Angela Rayner resigned, having been found in the ministerial code. Almost immediately, Matt Vickers, the deputy and vice-president of the Conservative Party, judged X that she had left. Kemi Badenoch took a little more time before emerging to condemn the Prime Minister for waiting for the ethical report before acting, rather than dismiss it immediately. I felt like the right procedure was followed. The stench of hypocrisy is everywhere Vickers and Badenoch. Matt Vickers was one of Boris Johnsons' largest cheerlers and was faithful to the end of bit when he was forced to resign from the Parliament. He also voted to ignore the recommendations of standards committees concerning Owen Paterson. While Vickers was in Parliament, there have been many cases of conservative ministers and deputies who break the rules and sometimes deemed illegal. However, I don't remember that he had never been concerned about them. Some of these cases include Pri Patel, Michael Gove, Robert Jenrick and Gavin Williamson. Kemi Badenoch even said: One rule for them, another for everyone. The country deserves better, only the conservatives under my direction will deliver it. »» Wow! Badenoch deserves a doctorate to be able to compartmentalize, then forget / ignore the years of conservative scandals and still say that. Where do these politicians draw their ethics and their morals? An ordinary and decent person would surely have at least a small amount of self -awareness and would keep the mouth closed not, in my opinion, shallow and pathetic individuals. What did the British general do to deserve politicians like these? They are there, walking with healthier attitudes It seems that they are not there for their voters, everything that concerns them, their egos, their careers and their banking sales. We need better. Click HERE To support the Bylines Crowdfunder network!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://northeastbylines.co.uk/news/opinion/the-stench-of-hypocrisy-vickers-and-badenochs-selective-outrage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos