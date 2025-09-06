



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he “appreciated and fully reciprocal” Donald Trump's feelings a few hours after the American president harp on their strong personal link Despite tension in Indian-American links. The exchange marks the first positive development in months in the middle of a slowdown in links after Trump imposed a 50% rate on India and reports on The Prime Minister decreased four calls of the American president. Positive exchange in months Prime Minister's remarks come after Trump said he would always be a friend “ With Modi, in an apparent climb, one day after stating that the United States had “lost India in the deepest and darkest”. “Appreciate and deeply overturns President Trump's feelings and the positive assessment of our links. India and the United States have a very positive and prospective complete and prospective strategic partnership,” Tweeted Prime Minister Modi. However, Prime Minister Modi, while saying that he “answered Trump's feelings,” said the American president his friend, suggesting that it would take a little behind the scenes so that the cold disappears. The positive exchange between the two leaders suggests that the door for a recalibration of the links between the two nations was still open despite the dam of incendiary remarks against India by Trump and its officials. India has so far been abstained from taking the United States directly or criticizing Trump despite its slaps with high prices on its continuous purchase of Russian oil. A trade agreement at neutral on India's reluctance to open its agricultural and dairy sectors added to the cold. 'Will always be friends with Modi' Trump seemed to compose rhetoric on Friday when he took a blow in India on the presence of PM Modi at the top of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in China. The flashy photographs of PM Modi, Xi Jinping in China and Russia Vladimir Putin laughing and exhibiting new camaraderie in Tianjin seemed to have shaken the American president Mercuriel. “It looks like we lost India and Russia in the deepest and darkest China. Let them have a long and prosperous future together!” Said Trump, displaying a photograph of Modi, Putin and Xi walking together. However, a few hours later, Trump minimized tensions with India, saying that the relationship remained “special” and that he continued to share a strong personal link with Prime Minister Modi. “I will always be friends with (PM) Modi. He is a great Prime Minister. I will always be friends, but I don't like what he is doing at this special moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to fear. We just have times on occasion,” said Trump. The United States thunders rhetoric In recent days, Trump and his best collaborators have adopted a more measured tone on India after weeks of rabid criticism that have seen India nicknamed the “Kremlin's Laundromat” and the Ukrainian conflict called “Modi war”. Last week, Trump said that the United States “heard” with India very well while it called the “unilateral” relationship due to the commercial imbalance. The American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, also underlined the strength and the resilience of the American-Indic links. “I think that in the end, two large countries will be resolved,” said Bessent last week. – ends Posted on: Sept. 6 2025 Settle

