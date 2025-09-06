Analysis / Turkeys double game: do business with Israel while claiming boycott

Ahlubbayt press agency: Aggressive Israeli policies and war over the past two years have been interrupted by military campaigns against regional countries, we can say that no country in Western Asia can consider itself in a safety margin. The promised land project and the expansionist policies of Israeli have triggered the alarm to all states in the region, including Turkey.

Since the massive Israeli genocidal campaign began on October 8, 2023, the Turkish government and very Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan put themselves in the ranks of supporters of Palestine and have published various statements, talked about commercial boycott on Tel Aviv. On the media and diplomatically, Ankara tried to establish the image of himself engaged in a push to restrict, and even cut, the business ties with the Israeli occupation.

Various reports from international and national sources have, during this period, underlined a significant gap between these demands and the facts on the ground. In practice, Turkish companies with their government who become blind eyes have found many ways to get around the sanctions. Exports of goods to Israel, ranging from raw materials and construction supplies to chemicals, continued without break. In addition, the oil of Azerbaijan, which is dispatched via Turkey, continues to build a key energy rescue for Israel.

In 2024, the debate broke out after Al Jazeera released statistics, citing the UN Comptrade database, which stressed Turkey as one of the largest exporters in Israel. In response, the Turkish Ministry of Commerce has published an official declaration rejecting these complaints as “very inaccurate”.

Total exports to Israel, according to the ministry, increased up to $ 1.522 billion during the period preceding the triggering of sanctions (January-April 2024), a figure which also takes shipments sent to the Palestinian territories.

Now, however, a new situation has arisen. After the escalation of Israeli attacks in Syriaparticular, those who focus on the positions held by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham and the Turkish intelligence strikes before the government of Ankara suddenly presented the announcements of “tightening the boycott” and “the closure of the air route to Israel”.

As part of this, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan recently said that Turkey will abolish all economic and commercial ties with Israel. He also continued saying that Ankara would close his airspace to Israeli planes.

The Lebanese newspaper based in London, Al-Akhbar, reports that Turkish ships for occupied territories have often passed through third-party ports before continuing their trips. However, after the climbing of demonstrations in Türkiye against trade with Israel, the Turkish authorities made a decision several days ago to ban ships flying the Turkish flag from navigation to Israel. Foreign ships passing through Turkish ports will now be required to provide documents proving that they do not carry military freight for Israel and that their operators have no connection with such Aviv. Failure will result in a ban on docking in Turkish ports.

Does this change of position raises critical questions: does Turkey really evolve towards concrete actions against Israel, or is it another example of short-term political tactics?

Before the developments of the Gaza War, trade between Turkey and the Israeli regime had reached up to $ 9.5 billion a year. Following the war, the reports of the Assembly of Turkish exporters (TM) and the Central Statistics Office (CBS) of the Israels indicated that the trade in turkey with Israel was redirected by third countries, effectively bypassing official commercial restrictions.

A major reservation channel is Greece, to which Turkish exports jumped 71% in May 2024 compared to the same month in 2023, reaching $ 375 million.

An analysis of the data of the ship's monitoring systems reveals that between August 1 and 8, a total of 92 commercial maritime trips took place between the ports in the territories and the ports occupied in Turkey and Egypt. Among these, 11 ships arrived from Turkey to the ports of the Israeli ports, while 21 other ships started from the occupied territories heading towards Turkey.

In addition, the Zionist regime receives almost 40% of its oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, a critical energy route which carries the energy of the Caspian Sea through Azerbaijan, Georgia and turkey to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, from where it is sung towards ports in ancient territories.

Despite the official claim of Turkey of the ban with Israel, it seems that Turkish companies bypass the ban by reducing exports through Palestine. TIM data indicates a significant increase in Turkish exports to the West Bank, on which Israel maintains total control of the transit of goods.

In this relationship, Ismail Bagheri, a Turkish business expert, recently commented in an interview with Alwaght on the recent statements of Turkish officials and their sincerity concerning the boycott of Israel.

“The president [Erdogan] and the Minister of Foreign Affairs [Fidan] have repeatedly stressed in various contexts that the Zionist regime is an occupant and constantly defended the rights of the oppressed people of Gaza. However, all of this was in the field of declared politics and the media. In practice, they increased their economic relations with the Zionist regime of Israel, providing it with fuel, steel and other necessities. Consequently, we must not deceive and believe the duplicit and hypocrites of Turkey. Even Hakan Fidan's recent declarations concerning the maintenance of closed Turkish airspace should not be believed, because planes follow -up sites show that, unlike Ankara's assertions, the flights of Israeli aircraft via a Turkish airspace are still underway. Perhaps the only problem worried and worry Turkey is the growing presence and influence of the Israeli regime in Syria. “”

Mr. Bagheri adds that possible Israeli regime's attacks on Iraq and its public mobilization forces (PMF) have practically shaken Turkey. However, Ankara cannot be the main adversary of Israel because of its membership of NATO and certain limits or interests and another aspect wants Syria to be weak that it can occupy part of its territory, in particular Idlib and Aleppo, two Syrian provinces of Turkey have always deceived its media within the framework of its territory. However, the duplicity and hypocritical policy of turkeys will ultimately turn around, because the blatant contradiction between its rhetoric and its actions seriously undermines its regional and international credibility. This comes at a time when the Israeli regime, with unshakable support from the United States and its Western allies, seeks to impose a new Sykes-Picot in Western Asia, a plan ultimately aimed at undergoing national sovereignty and to fragment the regional states, especially in Syria, Iraq and Jordan, and even in Turkey and Iran.

At the end, you should know that in the middle of repeated announcements of Turkish officials and their emphasis on boycott with trade with Israel, this level of business links with Israel comes, according to polls, 96% of Turks find Israel their enemy.

