What is Trump dead? Rumors reveal on our current moment | Donald Trump





The death of Joseph Stalin has taken days to become public and remains of fodder for conspiracy theories. Donald Trump's death has caused countless tweets, tiktoks and memes long before he even occurred.

How did you discover during the weekend that you were dead? asked Fox News Peter Docy with the language in the cheek. Have you seen this?

No, Trump reacted categorically on Tuesday while senators and administration officials gathered around him in the Oval office deployed their weight and smiled.

The speculation that had swirled on social networks during the weekend has not revealed much about Trump's health who, at 79, is the oldest person to assume the American presidency.

But that offered an overview of a mature online culture with conspiracy theories, liberal fantasies on premature disappearance grounds and an economy of attention in which he created an expectation that he was going except his presidency 24/7.

This insatiable hunger for Donald Trump is convinced convinced the otherly intelligent people who were proud of the meticulous exam that there was the hope that he was dead and left, said Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota.

It is a window on the danger of disinformation and the way it accelerated through memes and online videos. It was fast and quite effective to convince thousands of people, perhaps millions of people that Donald Trump had really disappeared, even if there was no evidence of this one he had not been seen for a day or two.

The rumors played in a backdrop in which Trump spent years lying and hiding his medical records while displaying a penchant for McDonalds and other fast restaurants, although he does not say or smoke. Recently, he was seen with bruises on the back of his right hand, sometimes poorly hidden with makeup and swelling around his ankles.

The White House said that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which means that the veins of the legs cannot bring blood to the heart correctly, which made her get in common in the lower legs. Regarding bruises, Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said it was frequent handshake and the use of aspirin, that Trump regularly takes the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Trumps The second mandate delivered a daily discourse attack, media interactions and tirades on social networks. But there was no event on his schedule Wednesday, last Thursday or Friday and he made the unusual decision to spend the weekend of the Labor Day in Washington.

Meanwhile, the newspaper USA Today has published an interview with JD Vance. When he was asked if he was ready to assume the role of commander-in-chief, the vice-president said he was convinced that Trump was in good shape, but also suggested that he was ready to intervene if something happened to the president.

Forbes reported that Trump is Dead Trump and Dead Trump was among the best research on Google at noon on Saturday. The sentence where Donald Trump was trendy on X.

During the Labor Day weekend, journalists saw Trump leave the White House every day to visit his Virginia golf course. But he did not stop to talk and the photos were blurred and distant. Adding fuel to the fire, the president published a photo of himself playing golf with a former football coach who had a week.

Fred Wellman, a political consultant, answered X: it's crazy. The President of the United States is obviously on his activities and the lack of curiosity of the media is magnificent.

Nor did I miss memes full of mind and satirical videos. Danny Zuker wrote on the Bluesky platform: the video turned earlier during the day shows that Trump looks healthy and happy, next to an image of a young Trump during a party with the disgrace financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The president has published his own messages on social networks, including the assertion that he never felt better in my life, but conspiracy theorists quickly rejected the work of aid undertaken in an elaborate concealment.

The new week started with social media users saying that the roads had been closed around the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where Trump was treated for Covid-19 years ago. Extremely online politicians worked in a frenzy, speculating that Trump was inside and at the door of death.

To be, or not to be? The president, it happened, was still very alive. On Tuesday, he organized an Oval Office event to announce that the command of American space would be moved to Huntsville, in Alabama and answered questions from journalists as usual.

Questioned by DOOCY on the intimateness of mortality, the president replied: I knew they were saying, as: is he ok? How does he feel? What's wrong? Trump said, calling the false news of speculation and saying that he was very active this weekend.

The answer has little lit up on physical and mental state, a subject that was a constant brake on his predecessor Joe Biden. But feverish rumors have pointed out how Trump is missed when he does not fill the airwaves. For this president, nothing could be more shocking than the sound of silence.

Reed Galen, president of the Union, a pro-democracy coalition, said: the guy is so omnipresent that when he went for 36 or 48 hours, he leaves such a hole in the news. For those who live politicians on Donald Trump, you need daily tweets, you need daily indignation, you need the madness of a cabinet meeting or a pool spray in the oval office. When you don't have it, you wait!

It's as if you are addicted, as you were to eat ice every day, and one day, you don't take your ice cream and wait for a second, which is missing. What's going on? The support is the message. He created this beast that even he must eat and, when he does not do, people are like, wait a second, what happens? Because it's so out of character.

Others detect a double standard in the way Biden and age age and health are examined. Drexel Heard, a democratic strategist based in Los Angeles, said: there are speculations: what's going on with Donald Trumps Hand? What is it on his head? His small pieces. It's almost like Swifies trying to find the clues of Taylor Swift, but it's nothing until the person says what he is.

He added: Donald Trump is as old as Joe Biden. How it is not covered in the same way, I never know. Same thing with one of our older politicians who did not cover the same thing we did with Joe Biden. This was launched by Donald Trump, who spent most of his time during his years outside the presidency to talk about the age of Joe Biden and throw this ground for people.

Like many other Trump dramas in the past decade, he has resulted in an opportunity to make money. On Thursday, a pro-Trump political action committee called Never Berender expelled a fundraising e-mail entitled Memo from Trump who started: I am alive! The false media and the radical left tried to spread lies, saying that your favorite president, Donald J. Trump, was dead or sick. Can you believe it?

ASHAMED! Let me tell you something, I'm more alive than ever! They say that I was not there for a few days, and suddenly, they write my necrology? Meanwhile, Joe Biden could disappear for months, and the media would not say a word. SAD!

The email invited readers to stand with Trump by contributing in cash. But anyone who can't wait to write the death of a seller will have to wait.

