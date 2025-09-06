



The remarks of the Indian leaders follow Trump reaffirming their personal friendship and minimizing his previous remarks on the loss of India against China.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that links with the United States remain very positive after US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed their personal friendship and minimized previous remarks on India's loss against China.

Apply deeply and fully refer the president prevailing on the feelings and the positive evaluation of our links, said Modi in a press release published on X on Saturday, adding that India and the United States have a complete and prosperous very positive and global strategic partnership.

Stumps have emerged between the two long -standing allies after the Trump administration has imposed prices of up to 50% on Indian imports, accusing New Delhi of having fueled Moscow's deadly attacks against Ukraine by buying Russian oil.

Speculation of an in -depth rift has further intensified when Trump pointed out on Friday that India, alongside Russia, seems to have been lost against China. This came after Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese President Xi Jinping at a security summit in China.

Earlier this week, XI welcomed more than 20 leaders from non -Western countries, notably Modi and Putin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Chinese Port City of Tianjin. It was the first visit to China in seven years, reporting a thaw between the two Asian powers.

It looks like we lost India and Russia in China the deepest and darkest. May they have a long and prosperous future together! Trump wrote in an article on social networks, with a photo of Modi alongside Xi and Putin.

Journalists asked his comments on Friday, Trump minimized his previous statement, saying that he did not think that the United States had lost India against China.

I don't think we did, he said. I was very disappointed that India buys so much oil, as you know, from Russia. And I told them that.

Trump insisted that he will always be friends with Modi, adding that India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear, he said.

Since his first term, Trump and Modi, both populists on the right, have shared a strong link.

But recently, Trump also seemed irritated in New Delhi when he asked for the credit of what he said was diplomacy worthy of the Nobel Prize for negotiating peace between Pakistan and India after the worst conflict for decades between nuclear neighbors in May.

India, which categorically rejects all third mediation to cashmere, has since given Trump's cold shoulder on the issue.

Trump was also frustrated by his inability to convince Russia and Ukraine to reach the end of their war, more than three years after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

