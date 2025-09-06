Trump invokes technological frameworks at dinner: let's review the seats painting





Katie Notopoulos: Let's talk about Trump's dinner seats arrangements with technological CEOs. The photos cause me intense embarrassment of the third hand.

The first thing that jumps is to know who is sitting closest to President Trump: Mark Zuckerberg on one side, then “Crypto Czar” David Sacks. On the other side of Melania Trump is Bill Gates. What does it mean?

Peter Kafka: My operational theory for all seats decisions is that Trump's closest people are both 1) The most powerful people in technology, but also 2) people that Trump recognizes. For example, I'm sure he couldn't choose Alexandr Wang of Scale Ai (now Meta) or Mark Pincus from Zynga from all queues. So, at the end of the table, they go!

Katie: It looks good. Technically, Bill Gates is no longer even a CEO of Tech; He is retired! The same (in a way) is true for Sergey Brin, who had a privileged seat just in front of Trump, next to Tim Cook. But Satya Nadella, Microsoft's real CEO, which is less recognizable than Gates, was far at the end of the table.

Peter: Sergey, as you may remember, told Google employees in 2016 that he had found Trump's electoral victory “deeply offensive”. But who cares about the past! Donald Trump is waiting forward, not behind (except when he is not).

Katie: They all came, right? To various degrees? Trump wanted to throw Zuck in prison, and now he is sitting with his right hand! (On a side note, I expect to see this photo Getty by Zuck and Trump as art for many articles in the future!)

Mark Zuckerberg obtains a friendly tape from President Donald Trump at dinner. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Peter: Zuck is Trump's new best friend (say that people who would like us to believe). But sitting next to Donald Trump is a double -edged sword: if you are at the edge of the table, he won't bother you, but if you are in front of the class, you have to be prepared for a pop quiz.

What Zuck was apparently not. The WSJ noted: “Zuckerberg, who seemed surprised by a question addressed to him, replied that he had not listened.” Which, honestly, is the most relatable thing about Mark Zuckerberg that I have ever heard.

Related stories

Business Insider tells the innovative stories you want to know that Business Insider tells the innovative stories you want to know

Katie: What did you think of Tim Cook and Sam Altman sitting side by side?

Peter: Game recognizes the game, that's what I think. Tim Cook was Master Trump Tech-Whisperer on the first round and stays at the top of his game.

But Altman went from a guy who blogged how terrible Trump was the first time to a guy who managed to make his way in an AI agreement that Elon Musk wanted while Musk was still president of the Shadow.

Sam Atlman took a moment of deep reflection. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Katie: Speaking of musk, he was not there, but it is quite easy to guess why (he and Trump are behind right now). But more particularly absent, Jensen Huang de Nvidia, who also seemed to emerge as something from a Trump whisper. Lisa su by AMD was there. Maybe he was just busy?

Peter: Particularly interesting because Jensen wanted to be seen by Trump in other Big Tech goat cheese rodeos. “I see that my friend is here, Jensen,” said Trump when he had many of these people stolen from Saudi Arabia to sit near him earlier this year. “Tim Cook is not there, but you are.”

Technological CEOs attended dinner in the White House. Images Alex Wong / Getty

Katie: Let's talk about some of the least known participants, people who are not so instantly recognizable, such as:

Jason Chang of the CSBIO Biotechnological Society. John Hering of Lookout and a musk ally. Jamie Siminoff, founder of Ring, and David Limp from Blue Origin (maybe filling Andy Jassy or Jeff Bezos)? Sunny Madra de Groq of the manufacturer of fleas ai. Vivek Ranadiv, veteran of technology and current owner of the Sacramento Kings. Dylan field of Figma. Sanjay Mehrotra de Micron. Shyam Sankar, CTO of Palantir (Alex Karp, the CEO, was not there).

Peter: Katie, maybe you don't know this feeling, but I do it: never invite a cool thing, but it happens, like a day, which suggests that you are a last minute addition because someone else abandoned / or they couldn't fill the room?

Because some of these participants are … surprising.

Peter: by far, my favorite low -profile participant is Jared Isaacman. If this name is familiar, it is because it would have played a key role in the breakdown of Elon Musk / Trump earlier this year.

Musk had put him forward as a chief of NASA, and Trump accepted it, but apparently changed his mind after learning that Isaamman said and did great things for the Democrats. All this led to a knotty humiliation of the White House. I wonder if Trump remembers it. I'm sure Musk does.

Katie: So there are clearly tensions here both between CEOs and Trump and also with each other. Who at dinner, excluding Trump, has the biggest beef with each other at the moment?

The CEO of Oracle, Safra Catz, had a privileged seat next to Bill Gates, near the Trumps. Images Alex Wong / Getty

Peter: Tim against Mark is an Oldie but Goodie.

Katie: Sam Altman and Mark Zuckberg seem to exchange small public beards lately and compete for poaching employees.

All this leaves me with a big question: who do you think you have spent the worst time?

Peter: I don't know! I don't know who would have a good time to an order performance like this. But I continue to think of the 2016 version of this round table, when almost everyone assembled was deeply uncomfortable (except perhaps Peter Thiel, but it is difficult to understand when this person is / is not comfortable).

I think this time, some of the tables, such as Sacks and Chamath, are delighted on this subject. And for the rest, they certainly know what the score is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-big-tech-ceo-dinner-mark-zuckerberg-seating-chart-2025-9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos