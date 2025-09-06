



The owner of Nottingham Forest Evangelos Marinakis faced the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a heated debate on the war in Ukraine. Marinakis is well known for her frank and sometimes controversial opinions, previously criticizing Sky Sports and Gary Neville on their forest cover. His relationship with the chief coach of the Nuno Espirito Santo forest would have embittered in recent months, the former Wolves and Spurs bosses admitting that the pair is “not as close” as it was. Now in her latest controversial incident, Marinakis clashed with the former British Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party Johnson during a debate on how to end the war in Ukraine. Speaking at the fifth metropolitan summit in Thessaloniki, the Greek national marinakis have suggested that Ukraine should sell the territory to Russia in order to reach peace. The forest owner Evangelos Marinakis (Image: Getty) “What I would prefer is that children stop dying and leaving Russia [Ukraine’s] territory and arrest this war. It is a fair compromise. Let's stop war, “said Marinakis. This provoked a furious response from Johnson, who was one of Ukraine’s greatest international allies during his time as a PM – regularly expressing his support for its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Johnson retaliated on Marinakis: “What part of Ukraine would you put? “What part of Ukraine would be just to give the attacker to stop the war? How many Czechoslovakia would you have given to Hitler?” Marinakis replied: “It's not the same thing.” To which Johnson replied: “It's the same thing! It's exactly the same thing! It's identical! If we are weak now, we will pay it later.” Marinakis' comments come only a few days after the forest signed the Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko d'Arsenal. Zinchenko started for Ukraine when they lost 2-0 against France on Friday evening. The former Manchester City star captured his country six times and was a fierce critic of the Russian president Vladimir Putin, sending him once the following message on social networks: “I hope you die in the most painful way.” No less than 77,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 267,500 Russian soldiers died since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to THE Bbc. THE United Nations Human Rights Surveillance Mission in Ukraine estimate that at least 13,883 civilians, including 726 children, have died since the start of the invasion, while millions of others have been forced to seek refuge abroad or to flee their homes following the conflict.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportbible.com/football/football-news/evangelos-marinakis-boris-johnson-ukraine-war-nottingham-forest-494219-20250906 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos