What is the line of “South Park” by making fun of Trump? Experts carient.





The White House reacts to the episode of Trump-Satan of the southern parks

The White House calls South Park “fourth row” after the episode shows Trump in bed with Satan.

The fourth episode of the series of his current season was created on September 3, continuing a scenario connecting Trump to Satan. Experts said that the political speech has the highest protection of the first amendment and that it is more difficult for public figures like Trump to win in a defamation or defamation trial.

The fourth episode of South Parks of his 27th season continued to make fun of President Donald Trump and his administration.

The episode of September 3, Wok died, continued a script for Trump having a romantic relationship with Satan. This time, however, Satan says that the pair has been together for months, and I want to leave it but I can't because I am pregnant.

The White House previously said that the program “was not relevant for more than 20 years”, although the first of Seasons set a record of notes which continued with its second episode.

USA Today contacted Paramount and the White House to comment.

Satireis protected by the law of the first amendment to freedom of expression. Experts told USA Today that political satire and southern parks had some of the largest constitutional protections, although there are still limits.

Here is an overview of the implications of the first amendment to the criticism of “South Park” towards Trump.

What has happened in episodes so far?

So far, each episode of the season has referred to the Trump administration.

His first episode, entitled Sermon on the mountain, showed Trump in bed with Satan. He also included a scene, of which his YouTube channel noted used synthetic media, showing a deep folon generated by the AI ​​of naked Trump in a desert. Trump's genitals are represented with wide eyes and an acute voice, elements that the creators “South Park” said later were added to avoid network censorship.

The second episode again linked Trump to Satan this time, also invoking vice-president JD Vance. He showed that the Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Security, Kristi Noem, shot dogs in reference to her admission in 2024 in a book that she pulled and killed her inexpiopable family named Cricket.

His third episode made fun of the deployment of hundreds of troops from the National Guard to suppress crime in Washington, DC

With Satans Grosancy, the fourth episode has referred to the craze on Labubus, a plush toy that has become viral on social networks in recent months, and shows them at some point being used in a ritual that summons Trump and Satan, USA TODAY.

Can South Park creators do this?

The first amendment even protects the most vigorous, controversial, irreverent and blasphemous discourse, said Nadine Strossen, professor of law emeritus at New York Law School and the main scholarship with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (Fire).

Many fans of the show seem to agree, such as a YouTube comment which said that the desert scene illustrated what the first amendment was brought to nearly 40,000 inches.

If I had to choose a key goal for the first amendment, which has many very important purposes, it would certainly be that, said Strossen.

This is because political discourse is still placed at the top of the hierarchy of the first amendment, she said.

The United States Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed this concept, notably in a 2011 decision in favor of the members of the Baptist Church of Westboro to pick military funeral and a 1976 case which prohibited the restrictions on the amount of money that a political campaign could spend and the quantity of their own money that a candidate could contribute to their campaign.

In the latter case, the court declared that the discussion on public issues … was an integral part of the functioning of the government system established by our Constitution.

Could Trump bring legal action?

Some speeches are outside the first amendment, and the experts said that there was nothing to technically prevent Trump from trying to prosecute South Park, although he can face a battle that is difficult to succeed.

Trump could bring a defamation trial as he has done on several occasions in the past, but his status as a public character means that winning such a case would be more difficult than if it were private.

You were waiting for thick skin, said Strossen. This is the price you pay to take a public service.

To win in a defamation case, public figures must prove that the defendant had real nastiness a legal term describing a person who knowingly publishes a false declaration or recklessly publishes a declaration without worrying about whether it is true or not.

The Supreme Court confirmed as much in a 1988 decision involving televangalist Jerry Falwell. The case revolved around a false advertisement in the November 1983 issue of Hustler Magazine saying that Falwell had been part of a drunk incestuous meeting with his mother in a dependence.

Falwell continued for invasion of privacy, defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The first two accusations were abandoned and the decision of the Supreme Court canceled a lower court decision which granted Falwell's damages for the third.

The interest of states to protect public figures against emotional distress is not enough to refuse the protection of the first amendment to speech which is manifestly offensive and is intended to inflict emotional injuries when this speech could not have been interpreted as indicating real facts on the public figure involved, said the court.

Although the representation of the southern parks of a naked Trump was a hyperrealist depth, the fact that the program added absurd details like Googly eyes – to its body makes it even more clear that it is not presented as a factual declaration on Trump, said the professor of the law faculty of George Washington University, Mary Anne Franks.

There is also an obscenity, which is not protected by the first amendment, although it is a historically close legal category without clear definition.

The courts wonder if the content is “sexually bake without any educational, scientific, artistic or other value to determine whether it counts as an obscenity, said Franks.

Some might say that political satire like South Park has a value that does not make it as obscenity, although Franks said that it was always possible to cross this line.

We cannot necessarily know in advance what the line is, because many of that that we do not know until the court tells us what it is, said Franks.

In the end, the first amendment even protects a really rude and offensive speech, she said.

Have people got into trouble for a satirical speech on Trump?

The actress Kathy Griffin found herself at the center of an investigation into the American secret services which ultimately did not lead to criminal charges after posing with a false decapitated head resembling a Trump Ensangoué in 2017.

Griffin said the photo was conceived as a political satire in response to Trumps' comments on Fox News host Megyn Kelly in 2015. Trump said Kelly, who moderated a republican primary debate in August, had blood coming out of her eyes, leaving blood out of her.

Griffininial apologized for the photo and said that she had gone too far, but she then took the apologies and said that everything had been so breathtaking.

How did the Trump administration respond?

After the first of the season, the White House spokesman Taylor Rogers qualified South Park as a fourth opinion that has not been relevant for more than 20 years and who clings to a wire with inspiration ideas in a desperate attempt.

Vance responded to the performance of the southern parks saying: Well, IVE finally succeeded in a post of August 7.

Noem said that she had not watched the episode in an interview on the podcast of the Glenn Beck program, but called Attacks on her appearance in the second episode of the Lazy seasons.

If they wanted to criticize my work, go for it and do this, but clearly they can't, she said. They just choose something mean like that.

The next episode of South Park should be broadcast on September 17 on Comedy Central.

