Modifying ties: India-Us Congais? Trump calls Modi his friend, PM deeply appreciates

During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House this year, American president Donald Trump offered him a book, entitled “Our trip together”, carrying images of previous commitments. Perhaps Trump passed the book through the book on Saturday, which encouraged him to alleviate his anti-indictment rhetoric and proclaim that he “would always be friends with Modi”. PM Modi responded quickly In the first signs of heat from the United States in the midst of tension of ties, saying that it “returned the same” to Trump's feelings.

THE Positive exchange between the two leaders To the diplomatic corridors in staff. A thaw between India and the incoming United States? Or is it just a minor blip in the unpredictable world of Trumpian diplomacy?

Encourage signs

If the last interaction is something to pass, the signs are encouraging and can be perceived as the first steps for a patch.

This was the first direct declaration of the PM Modi with the American president since Trump imposed paralyzing prices of 50% on India regarding his purchase of Russian oil, the steepest imposed on any nation. Negotiations blocked a trade agreement on the red lines of India when opening its agricultural and dairy sectors added to the cold.

A dam of net and increasingly hostile declarations By Trump officials, such as Howard Lutnick and Peter Navarro, who nicknamed India “Kremlin's” laundromat “and called the Ukrainian conflict” Modi war “, added fuel to fire. During all this time, India adopted a waiting approach.

'Will always be friends with Modi'

Trump seemed to break the ice on Saturday, saying that the American-Indian relationship was “special” and harassed the strong personal link between him and Prime Minister Modi.

“I will always be friends with (PM) Modi. He is a great Prime Minister. I will always be friends, but I don't like what he is doing at this special moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to fear. We just have times on occasion,” said Trump in the White House with a smile.

It was the same man who, one day, said on Truth Social that the United States had “lost India and Russia” to “the deepest, darkest, China” while publishing a photograph of Modi, Putin and Xi Jinping together.

It was obvious that the viral and flashy photographs of Modi, Xi and Putin laughing and presenting a new camaraderie in Tianjin at the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) struck a gross nerve in the United States.

However, on Saturday, Trump did a look, clearly indicating that he did not think that the United States had lost India against China.

“I get along with Modi, as you know. He was here a few months ago, we went to the Rose Garden and made a press conference,” said Trump, referring to their February meeting.

The Prime Minister, who has so far abstained to take Trump directly, replied quickly.

“Appreciate and deeply overturns President Trump's feelings and the positive assessment of our links. India and the United States have a very positive and prospective complete and prospective strategic partnership,” Tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

The Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of External Affairs, Jaishankar, also clearly indicated that the Prime Minister attached “enormous importance” to India's partnership with the United States.

How did the links go?

It was their First interaction since June 17When the two leaders spoke last time on the phone. During the appeal, Prime Minister Modi categorically told Trump that the United States had no role in the cease-fire brokerage between India and Pakistan in May.

According to a New York Times report, Prime Minister Modi's refusal to engage in Trump's push for a nomination at the Nobel Peace Prize has become the turn.

The Prime Minister also refused Trump’s invitation to a stopover in Washington, a suspicious of the American president who was pressuring him in a photo session with the head of the Pakistani army Asim Munir, who was invited to have lunch in the White House at the same time.

Since then, the links have been freedom, reports in the foreign media saying that PM Modi refused to take Trump calls Four times in the last three months.

The incendiary remarks against India were thick and fast from Trump and his collaborators, the American president going to reject the economy of New Delhi as “dead”. The politically deaf remark came while India exceeded Japan to become the fourth economy.

The remarks reflected Trump's frustration in the face of the pace of commercial talks with India as well as New Delhi's refusal to reduce its oil purchases in Russia.

Trump had hoped that penalizing a key trading partner would force Russia's hand to end the war in Ukraine, which the president had hoped to do in the first 24 hours to assume his functions. But, that did not pay any dividend.

Prime Minister Modi and Donald Trump at their bilateral meeting at the White House in February (AFP)

Tact Trump Trump of India

During all this time, India refrained from taking the United States directly or criticizing Trump. During his gatherings, Prime Minister Modi never raised the issue of the price, but tactfully affirmed that the government would never compromise on the interests of its farmers.

This also gave PM Modi the opportunity to renew its thrust of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. His message on independence day was clear – to do in India and get through India.

On the diplomatic level, India has increased efforts to stabilize its relations with China, which was tense since the border clashes of Galwan 2020. Last month, Modi went to China for the first time in seven years while he and Xi tried to reset the links.

At the same time, India has strengthened its faith in Russia, which offered New Delhi new oil discounts and exhibited the red carpet to export its products to Moscow. Visuals of Modi and Putin taking a tour of the Limousin of the Russian president during the OSSE summit have rocked the United States more.

The United States is very aware of the importance of India as a counterweight in Asia – a strategy that has been cultivated by successive American presidents.

In fact, camaraderie between the three leaders in China was considered by many in the United States as the baby's stages of a “new world order”, dominated by Asia, in the midst of Trump's aggressive trade policies.

Caustic remarks in a measured tone

A single photograph of Modi, Xi and Putin who laughed in a group was sufficient for the United States to adopt a measured tone on India, removing caustic remarks.

The American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, was the first of the blocks. “I think that in the end, two large countries will be resolved,” said Bessent last week.

Trump also pointed out that the United States “gets along” with India very well. The commercial advisor of the White House Navarro, whose remark that the “Brahmans” took advantage of the costs of the Indian people sparked the indignation in New Delhi, also tempered his rhetoric.

“I have great respect for Modi. I love the Indian people,” he said in an interview last week.

PM Modi and Trump at the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad in 2017 (AP)

Trade discussions continue

Despite the diplomatic slowdown, commercial negotiations were discreet in the background, the Minister of the Union, Piyush Goyal, recently released confidence in India and the United States finalizing a trade agreement by November.

On Friday, the spokesperson for the MEA also stressed that India-US relations were intact when he retaliated in Navarro for his net remarks.

The remarks are important, which suggests that beyond aggressive posture, bureaucratic and economic engagement has remained intact.

Developments show that for the greatest democracy in the world and the oldest democracy in the world, the relationship is far from being broken. The coming months will decide if Trump's personal chemistry and Modis will put the India-US links on the right track.

– ends

Posted by: Abhisheek Posted on: Sept. 6 2025

Settle