Donald Trump threatens the EU major reprisals: “discriminatory”





President Trump threatened to initiate procedures for article 301 against the European Union (EU), which led to new prices, because the block inflicted a fine on Google $ 3.5 billion after concluding that the technology giant had broken its competition rules with its advertising technology.

The European Commission, the executive branch of the EU, refused to comment when contacted by Newsweek.

Why it matters

The current impasse comes after the EU concluded a trade agreement with Trump in July following the president's taxation of new substantial prices on imports of the block.

Under new agreements, prices on most EU imports to the United States have been reduced to 15% and Brussels is committed to buying $ 750 billion in American energy products, including oil, gas, nuclear fuel and semiconductors, until 2028.

If Trump goes ahead with the procedures for article 301, it could renew tensions between the United States and the EU, while continuing a continuous battle on the influence of European regulators with American technological companies.

What to know

Friday, the European Commission imposed a fine of $ 3.5 billion on Google after concluding that the company “abused its power” by granting preferential treatment to its online display advertising services compared to those of competitors.

This marked the fourth time that Brussels had a fine of several billion euros on Google in an antitrust case since 2017.

The move has exasperated President Trump who described the fine as “very unfair” in an article on his Truth social website, adding that if it goes forward “, I will be forced to start a 301 section to cancel the unjust sanctions which are charged to these American taxpayers.”

President Donald Trump addressed the media members while signing decrees during a press event at the Oval Office on September 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump addressed the media members while signing decrees during a press event at the Oval Office on September 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Article 301 of the 1974 trade law enabled the United States government to investigate the trade practices of foreign powers if it considers that they are unjustifiable or discriminatory towards American companies. If it ends, this is the case for punitive measures can follow, including prices or quotas on imports from the incriminated country.

EU competition commissioner Teresa Ribera suggested that the block could end up going even further and demanding that Google broke its advertising arm.

She said: “At this stage, it seems that the only way for Google to effectively put its conflict of interest is with a structural remedy, such as the sale of part of its Adtech activity.”

Thursday, Trump organized a dinner at the White House focused on artificial intelligence that attended a range of American technology magnate, including the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman of Openai and Meta Boss Mark Zuckerberg.

What people say

Lee-Anne Mulholland, Vice-President, World Head of Regulatory Affairs, in Google, said in a press release provided to Newsweek: “The European Commission's decision concerning our advertising technology services is wrong and we will call on. It imposes an unjustified fine and will require changes that will not harm services to provide services to provide services Before providing services to services.

In an article on Truth Social, Trump said: “Europe today” struck another large American company, Google, with a fine of $ 3.5 billion, actually taking money that would go to American investments and jobs.

“This is in addition to the many other fines and taxes that have been issued against Google and other American technological companies, in particular. Very unfair, and the American taxpayer will not defend it! As I have already said, my administration will not allow these discriminatory actions to stay …

“We cannot let this happen to the shiny and unprecedented American ingenuity and, if this is the case, I will be forced to start a procedure in article 301 to cancel the unjust penalties accused of these American taxpayers.”

He added later: “In addition to my truth previously published concerning Google, please let this declaration serve to represent that Google has also paid, in the past, $ 13 billion in false complaints and costs for a total of $ 16.5 billion. How crazy is it crazy? The European union must stop this practice against American companies, immediately!”

What happens next

If Trump advances with section 301 against the EU, this could trigger a renewed trade conflict with the block, potentially including prices and / or additional quotas on imports.

Update 9/6/25, 8:13 am and: This story has been updated with a comment from Lee-Anne Mulholland.

