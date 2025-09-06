Reuters withdrew XI, Putin Longevity Video after China State TV pulled the legal permission to use it





Friday, September 5, Reuters News withdrew a four -minute video containing an exchange between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussing the possibility that humans can live at 150 years, after the television of the State of China demanded his dismissal and withdrew legal authorization to use it. The images, which included the exchange of open microphone of the Beijing military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, was authorized by the Chinese state television network, China Central Television (CCTV). The clips were published by Reuters in a four -minute video and distributed to more than 1,000 world media customers, including the main international broadcasters and television stations around the world. Other licensees from the CCTV news agency have also distributed changes to the images. On Friday, Reuters deleted the video from his website and issued a prescription to “kill” after receiving a written request from the CCTV lawyer. The letter indicates that the news agency has exceeded the conditions of use of its agreement. The letter also criticized the “editorial treatment of Reuters applied to this material”, but did not specify the details. Reuters said in a statement that he had withdrawn from the videos because he no longer had the legal authorization to publish this material protected by copyright. CCTV and CCTV World Arm representatives, China Global Television Network did not immediately respond to a comment request. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comments. The video and the history of the XI and Putin exchange have been widely shared by broadcasters and on social networks in the world. “The editorial treatment applied to this equipment has resulted in a clear impairment of the facts and declarations contained in the underlying flow,” the legal supervisor of the video surveillance agency, in the letter to Reuters on Friday. “We support the accuracy of what we have published,” Reuters said in his press release. “We have carefully reviewed the published images, and we have found no reason to believe that Reuters the long -standing commitment to a precise and impartial journalism has been compromised.”

