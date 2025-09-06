Turkey's CHP to hold an extraordinary congress after the court rejected the management of Istanbul





The main people of the people's stand (CHP) of the Turkish opposition (CHP) will hold an extraordinary congress on September 21 after a court rejected its leaders of Istanbul concerning the accusations which, according to the party, were politically motivated. Earlier this week,A court canceled the results of the provincial congress of October 2023 of the party, leading to the abolition of the provincial leader Ozgur Celik and of 195 other officials. The 45th civil court of first instance said that the allegations of irregularities in the congress had been “approximately proven”. The court appointed a team of five members to replace management, including former deputy Gursel Tekin, who resigned in February 2024 due toThe change in national leadership. The news of the decision plunged the 5.5%Turkish stock market. New Mee Newsletter: Dispatch of Jerusalem Register to get the latest ideas and analysis on

A source told AFP that the CHP would summon its extraordinary congress in the middle of the fear that the dismissal of the president of Itsanbul could be a precursor of a similar decision against the national management. Leader Ozgur Ozel and his allies are currently involved in an almost identical legal process that will resume in Ankara on September 15. The CHP, the largest opposition party of the Turkeys, accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the party in power of justice and development (AK Party) of having targeted them after its generalized success during the local elections of 2024. The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, a popular opposition leader and upcoming presidential candidate who could potentially challenge, was arrested on March 19. A number of other CHP mayors, civil servants and politicians have also been swept away in arrest since then. The arrests triggered regular street demonstrationsAnd the rallies of opposition leaders and activists, including those not affiliated with CHP.The authorities responded by holding nearly 2,000 people, most of whom were released later. The judgment of the Imamoglus has galvanized a large cup of the Turkish company, which considers it perhaps the last nail in the coffin of an already fragile democracy.

