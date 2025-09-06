



President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: VCG After US President Donald Trump attenuated his rhetoric after a job on Friday, during which he said that the United States had lost India and Russia against China, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an article on the X platform on Saturday that India and the United States had a very positive and prospective partnership. Trump on Friday said in an article on social networks that the United States seems to have lost India and Russia in China. Later Friday, however, he told journalists that he did not think that the United States had lost India against China, Reuters reported. “I don't think we did it,” he said. “I have been very disappointed that India buys so much oil, as you know, from Russia. And I told them that, according to Reuters. Trump also told journalists that he will always be friends with Modi. I will always be a friend, but I don't like what he is doing at this special moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear. We just have times on occasion, “by Reuters. Some Indian media closely followed the latest remarks made by the American leader on India-US relations. The Hindustan Times said that in the middle of the current commercial tensions with India, Trump said on Friday that he would still be friends with Modi, renting him as a great prime minister. The Times of India said on Friday that Trump had made scathing remarks using social media to call the American-Indian relationship completely unilateral and accusing New Delhi of imposing the highest rates in the world. India has rejected accusations as unjustified and unreasonable, the Indian media reported because the Indian government insists that its energy and agricultural needs cannot be compromised. In a statement to certain media such as Reuters and the South Morning China Post after Trumps Post, the spokesman for the Chinas Embassy in the United States Liu Pengyu has said that Chinese development with any other country aims to improve the common interests and well-being of both peoples and is never targeted to any third party. The world should be a stage for winning-win cooperation, not a battlefield where one team wins and the other loses, said Liu. Interactions between countries should be based on equality and no country should be a geopolitical struggle pawn, the spokesperson added.

