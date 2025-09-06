Anger in Seoul as Trump calls workers in South Korea owned illegal extraterrestrials | Workers' rights





The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cho Hyun, says that he is deeply concerned about the detention of 300 South Koreans, while the opposition calls him a serious matter.

South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung has ordered total efforts to respond to the arrests of hundreds of citizens in the country during an immigration raid in a Hyundai Motor-LG car battery factory in the United States.

The Thursdays arrests of some 475 workers, including more than 300, including the South Korean nationals of the factory near Savannah, in the South American state of Georgia, were the largest operation of application of a single site carried out by immigration and the application of customs (ICE), a branch of the American Department of Interior Security.

The South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cho Hyun, said that President Lee had asked officials to quickly resolve the issue, stressing that the rights and interests of South Korean nationals and the commercial operations of South Korean companies investing in the United States must not be raped, said an official report in Yonhap, the South of Yonhap.

Cho said the government had set up a team to respond to the arrest of more than 300 Koreans in the establishment, under construction in the southern state of Georgia, and that it could go to Washington, DC, to meet civil servants if necessary.

We are deeply worried and feel a great sense of responsibility concerning the arrests of our nationals, Cho was cited by Yonhap before an emergency meeting on Saturday to fight the incident.

We will discuss the sending of a senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the site without delay and, if necessary, I will travel personally to Washington to organize consultations with the US administration, he said.

The factory where the raid took place in part of the American president Donald Trumps degeneration of the repression of immigration is intended to provide batteries for electric vehicles.

Answering a question of journalists on the immigration raid, Trump pointed out on Friday during an event in the White House, I would say that they were illegal foreigners, and the ice was only doing his job.

Steven Schrank, an ice official, justified the detentions, saying that some of the detainees had illegally crossed the American border, others arrived with visas that prohibited them from working, and some have exceeded their work visas.

Korea of ​​Korea of ​​South Korea Power Power Party (PPP) reacted with anger at detention, warning that they could present a serious risk for the country.

This is a serious affair that could lead to broader repercussions for Korean companies and communities across the United States, said PPP president Jang Dong-Hyeok, in a statement.

The main spokesperson for the PPP, Park Sung-Hoon, blamed Lee for the incident, saying that his pragmatic diplomacy towards the United States has failed to ensure the security of citizens and the competitiveness of South Korean companies.

He said the Lees government even promised at least $ 50 billion in investment at its recent meeting with Trump, a gesture that only led to repression against South Korean citizens.

In a statement, Hyundai said that it was closely monitoring the situation, adding that none of the detainees were directly employed with the company.

LG Energy Solution said that it gathered all the relevant details, adding that it will fully cooperate with the competent authorities.

South Korea, Asias, fourth economy, is a key automaker and electronics producer with several factories in the United States. Its companies have invested billions of dollars to build factories in the United States, with the aim of accessing the American market and avoiding Trump's pricing threats.

