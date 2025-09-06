Politics
Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage must unite their forces to save Great Britain, urges Nadine Dorries after a sensational defection to the reform
Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson were invited today to unite their forces to meet in a reform / conservative alliance to save Great Britain.
Nadine Dorries, who caused Tories last week to the reform of the United Kingdom, called on the two men to work together for the good of the nation.
The former Minister of the Tory of the Cabinet warned that if the right was divided, it could open the way to an “ Impious Alliance 'on the left of Jeremy Corbyn, the Greens and even the former deputy chief Angela Rayner in the next election.
Dorries, who said 48 hours ago said: “The conservative party is dead,” said, “We need all political talents to the right of the center to put their shoulders to what must be done for the country”.
But she clearly indicated that she did not think that Kemi Badenoch would play a role in this area, the brand “perhaps the most useless leader of the Conservative Party”.
The frank comments, on the last podcast “ Alas Vine and Hitchens '' of the Daily Mail, came on the last day of the Conference of the Reformation Party where Mr. Farage put his party on a red alert for a general election from 2027 after predicting that the Labor government would disintegrate.
The Birmingham reform conference opened on Friday at the news on Friday, broken in the Daily Mail, that the former secretary of culture Ms. Dorries – a close ally of former Prime Minister Tory Mr. Johnson – abandoned the Conservatives and joined the Nigel Farage party.
And on the mail podcast organized by Sarah Vine and Peter Hitchens, he was asked if the leader of his new party would be ready to have Mr. Johnson “in a sort of coalition”.
You can listen to the last episode ofAlas Vine & Hitchens By clicking on the player below or here
Nadine Dorries (above) called Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson to work together for the good of the nation
The Daily Mail revealed last week how Ms. Dorries abandoned the converges to join Mr. Farage (above) and the reform
The former secretary of culture Ms. Dorries is a close ally of former Prime Minister Tory Mr. Johnson (above)
Dorries replied that “all political talents to the right of the center” should do what the country needed.
She conceded that she did not know how it would work “in reality”.
But she added: “If you start from the point you need everyone with the passion to make this country a better place at the helm, then I think it's a good starting point.”
Disputed that Mr. Farage and Mr. Johnson probably had the greatest ego of modern British politics, she replied: “ If there is a desire to improve the lives of these people, then I think that the two men could and find a way to adapt to the ego of the other and to coexist for the good of the country. ''
However, she also warned conservative deputies in general not to expect that they can simply transfer allegiance to the reform.
Ms. Dorries said: “I did not have this conversation with Nigel Farage.
“I think there are figures, but very, very small, that it will welcome.
“But the truth for most conservative deputies is that there are, there would be no common ground for rapprochement or any type of accommodation.”
She also established the performance of the chief executive officer of Kemi Badenoch, asking: “Where is she?”
“Have you heard of Kemi during the summer?”
However, Sarah Vine defended Ms. Badenoch, insisting that “she was doing a lot”.
To listen to the full interview with Nadine Dorries on the rise of the reform and the state of British politics, find Alas Vine & Hitchens now, wherever you get your podcasts.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15072001/nadine-dorries-boris-johnson-nigel-farage-coalition-peter-hitchens-sarah-vine-podcast.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I hope the UK's Nigel Farage Trump Playbook will lead him.
- Match Report: Livingstone launches Lancashire in the tenth final day with three Wicket -victory on Kent Spitfires
- Israeli protesters gather near Netanyahu home
- Doctors claim the Covid jab linked to royal cancer in a speech at the Reform Council
- Does Donald Trump help Andrew Cuomo or Zohran Mamdani?
- Isoko Nation set for 2nd table tennis tournament on November 7
- Will Angela Rayner resign the prime minister above the rink of taxes? | | | |]BBC Newscast
- Completely in return: PM Modi reacts to the Trumps Assessment of India-Us Links
- Farage believes before the elections already form a government
- Trump denies us to seek a diet change in Venezuela
- Columbia Bests #18 Field Hockey
- Xi Jinping, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump in the news this week