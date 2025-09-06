Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage must unite their forces to save Great Britain, urges Nadine Dorries after a sensational defection to the reform

Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson were invited today to unite their forces to meet in a reform / conservative alliance to save Great Britain.

Nadine Dorries, who caused Tories last week to the reform of the United Kingdom, called on the two men to work together for the good of the nation.

The former Minister of the Tory of the Cabinet warned that if the right was divided, it could open the way to an “ Impious Alliance 'on the left of Jeremy Corbyn, the Greens and even the former deputy chief Angela Rayner in the next election.

Dorries, who said 48 hours ago said: “The conservative party is dead,” said, “We need all political talents to the right of the center to put their shoulders to what must be done for the country”.

But she clearly indicated that she did not think that Kemi Badenoch would play a role in this area, the brand “perhaps the most useless leader of the Conservative Party”.

The frank comments, on the last podcast “ Alas Vine and Hitchens '' of the Daily Mail, came on the last day of the Conference of the Reformation Party where Mr. Farage put his party on a red alert for a general election from 2027 after predicting that the Labor government would disintegrate.

The Birmingham reform conference opened on Friday at the news on Friday, broken in the Daily Mail, that the former secretary of culture Ms. Dorries – a close ally of former Prime Minister Tory Mr. Johnson – abandoned the Conservatives and joined the Nigel Farage party.

And on the mail podcast organized by Sarah Vine and Peter Hitchens, he was asked if the leader of his new party would be ready to have Mr. Johnson “in a sort of coalition”.

Nadine Dorries (above) called Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson to work together for the good of the nation

The Daily Mail revealed last week how Ms. Dorries abandoned the converges to join Mr. Farage (above) and the reform

The former secretary of culture Ms. Dorries is a close ally of former Prime Minister Tory Mr. Johnson (above)

Dorries replied that “all political talents to the right of the center” should do what the country needed.

She conceded that she did not know how it would work “in reality”.

But she added: “If you start from the point you need everyone with the passion to make this country a better place at the helm, then I think it's a good starting point.”

Disputed that Mr. Farage and Mr. Johnson probably had the greatest ego of modern British politics, she replied: “ If there is a desire to improve the lives of these people, then I think that the two men could and find a way to adapt to the ego of the other and to coexist for the good of the country. ''

However, she also warned conservative deputies in general not to expect that they can simply transfer allegiance to the reform.

Ms. Dorries said: “I did not have this conversation with Nigel Farage.

“I think there are figures, but very, very small, that it will welcome.

“But the truth for most conservative deputies is that there are, there would be no common ground for rapprochement or any type of accommodation.”

She also established the performance of the chief executive officer of Kemi Badenoch, asking: “Where is she?”

“Have you heard of Kemi during the summer?”

However, Sarah Vine defended Ms. Badenoch, insisting that “she was doing a lot”.

