Nadiem Makarim suspicious, this is a list of super rich ministers in the Jokowi era





Riau24.com -In the dynamics of the policy and policy of the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during two leadership periods, there are interesting facts which no less steal the attention of the public, namely a row of ministers with fantastic richness. Of the total of the 34 ministers which served in the advanced Indonesian cabinet, there were several names with wealth which even exceeded President Jokowi himself, who, in the report on the assets of the State Organizer 2022 (LHKPN), was recorded as having a wealth of RP82.3 billion. The ministers came from various horizons ranging from prosperous entrepreneurs, superior politicians, technology professionals to retired soldiers. The combination of experience brings them not only to strategic positions in the government, but also to the ranks of the elite with a surprising quantity of wealth. Here are 9 Super Minister Rich Jokowi Era With the highest total wealth, based on the data cited in the Pojoksatud and LHKPN report: 9 richest ministers in the era of President Jokowi: Sandiaga UNO – 10,997 Billions of RP, the Minister of Tourism and the Creative Economy is the richest minister in the Jokowi era. Sandi is widely known as a prosperous entrepreneur in the field of investment and finance before entering the world of politics. Nadiem Makarim – 4,871 Billions of RP, the former CEO of Gojek and former Minister of Education and Culture surprised the public because of its wealth which has exceeded Prabowo suffered, although it is now under the projectors due to legal affairs. Naiem was the youngest minister and one of the most influential technological entrepreneurs in Indonesia. Sakti Wahyu Trenggono – RP3 041 Billion, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries is a prosperous entrepreneur who began his career in the field of information and defense technology. Erick Thohir – RP2.303 Billions, the Minister of Bumn and the former president of the Jokowi campaign team is known to have a large business portfolio, including in the fields of media, sports and energy. PRABOWO SUBIANTO – RP2 034 Billions, the Minister of Defense of Defense and Defense elected from 2024, has a great richness of mining and agro -industries, and family heritage. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan – RP897.6 billion, the Minister of Coordination Marves is known as one of the most influential figures in the circle of the palace. He also has a substantive and energy military company. Airlangga Hartarto – RP454.39 billion, the Minister of Coordination of the Economy and President of the Golkar Party have solid experience as a manufacturer before the policy. Bahlil Lahadalia – RP. 302.46 billion, the BKPM chief and the Minister of Investment proves that the context of micro -enterprises does not prevent someone from reaching wealth and high positions. Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita – RP197.28 billion, the Minister of Industry came from a well -known political family and also has a company in the industrial and real estate sector. Although recorded as the richest second minister according to Sandiaga Uno, the name of Nadiem Makarim is now under the spotlight because he was appointed suspect by the Office of the Attorney General in the case of alleged corruption of the purchase of Proceeding in the Ministry of Education and Culture. (***)

