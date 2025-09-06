Donald Trump plans to reinterpret the 38 -year -old military treaty: what to know





President Donald Trump is preparing to reinterpret a treaty -combat treaty of decades to expand sales of American drones advanced abroad, American officials and familiar people with the plan in Reuters.

The change would reclassify drones such as the MQ-9 Reaper as aircraft systems rather than missiles, avoiding the limits imposed by the control regime of missile technology at 35 nations, which the United States signed in 1987. The treaty was to slow down the propagation of missiles capable of transporting nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction.

President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at the White House of Washington, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the left, and the defense secretary Pete Hegseth. President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at the White House of Washington, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the left, and the defense secretary Pete Hegseth. Associated Press why it's important

By modifying this interpretation, the administration would allow the United States to market drones in the same way that it sells fighter planes such as the F-16. The quarter of work could unlock sales in Saudi Arabia, which requested more than 100 MQ-9 drones earlier this year. Reuters said sales could go into a $ 142 billion weapon package announced in 2017. The American allies in Europe and the Pacific also expressed their interest.

What to know

Drones were then added under the MTCR because of their ability to fly long distances with heavy useful loads. Under the current interpretation, sales are generally refused, unless buyers can prove a need for security and a convincing commitment to follow international law.

This decision should benefit the main American manufacturers, including General Atomics, Kratos and Andundil. An American official told Reuters that reinterpretation marks the first phase of a broader examination of the foreign military sales program. The treatment of drones and conventional aircraft would allow the State Department to clean up sales faster.

American companies are facing strong competition from China, Israel and Turkey, which responded to demand in the Middle East and beyond. Neither China nor Israel are members of the MTCR, which gives them more freedom of export. Turkey, which joined in 1997, presented its Bayraktar-TB2 drone in Ukraine. The lighter plane falls outside the strictest MTCR controls, Reuters reported.

Russia, on the other hand, relied on itself and Iranian manufacturing drones in its war against Ukraine. The United States has resisted the sale of large drones in kyiv, fearing that technology would fall into enemy hands.

Human rights groups and armaments control warn that the relaxation of risk restrictions supplying violence in unstable regions such as the Middle East and South Asia. “This is likely to sell long -term security for short -term sales,” a defender told Reuters.

Reinterpretation also revives the debate on American policy towards Saudi Arabia. President Joe Biden adopted a more difficult line in 2021, citing civilian victims of the Riyadh campaign against the Houthi supported by Iran in Yemen. Relations have healed since then, especially after Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, which brought Washington and Riyadh closer.

The White House should present the reinterpretation in the context of Trump's wider effort to create jobs and reduce the trade deficit. “This will allow the United States to become the leading drone supplier instead of giving up this space to Turkey and China,” an American official told Reuters.

Officials have stressed that drone sales would still be examined as part of the foreign military sales process, which examines the regional dynamics of a buyer, the human rights file and the capacity to protect sensitive technology. But criticisms support the emphasis on speed and market share can reduce these guarantees.

Global competition for drones has become fierce, with military models and based on consumers considered essential to modern war. Reuters reported that Washington's reinterpretation of the Treaty could mark a turning point in the way the United States is balanced weapons control with the priorities of the defense industry.

President Trump signed decrees in June to accelerate the approval of drone flights and increase American domination in industry. The measures order the Federal Aviation Administration to relax beyond the visual operations of the line of viewing, to launch pilot programs for electric vertical takeoff and to land, and to prioritize American manufacturing drones compared to foreign suppliers. The White House said that the movements are intended to secure the American sky while stimulating the growth of emerging aviation technology.

Last month, Taiwan received a delivery of attack drones from his defense partner, the United States, while the autonomous island continues to face the military pressure from neighboring China.

What people say

The American Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release in June 2024 on drones sold in Taiwan: “This sale offered [of Anduril Altius-600M unmanned aerial vehicles] US national, economic and security interests by supporting the beneficiary's continuous efforts to modernize its armed forces and maintain credible defensive capacity. “”

Michael Kratsios, director of policies of the White House science and technological office, said after the June decree: “Decades of regulatory blocking have founded the progress of drones, flying cars and supersonic flights to the United States with today's EOS, the Trump administration will give American innovators. Innovation, economic stimulation and protect our national security.”

What happens next

An exact date for the change of policy has not been set. People familiar with discussions told Reuters that the administration provides for a deployment later this year. Managers believe that the moment will give us companies a competitive advantage because they develop reaction drones designed to fly alongside fighters piloted as “wings”, a technology considered essential to future battlefields.

Update: 9/5/25, 18:11 pm and: This article has been updated with new information.

Update: 9/5/25, 19:28 PM HE: This article has been updated with new information and remarks.

