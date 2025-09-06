



A parade of almost 70 minutes took place on Wednesday in Beijing Tiananmen Square to commemorate 80 years since the end of the Second World War (1939-1945).

In his speech, delivered in the presence of leaders of 26 countries, including those of Russia, North Korea and Iran, President Xi Jinping invoked history to underline the strength of the Chinese nation, which, according to him, would not be the victim of intimidation.

The reference to the United States seemed obvious Indeed, President Donald Trump responded on social networks, asking Xi to give my hottest agreement to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America. The story continues below this announcement The parade was intended to enhance the increasing military arsenal. Anushka Saxena, personnel research analyst whose work at the Takshashila institution focuses on the Chinese peoples' liberation army (PLA), told Indian Express that even if a parade is not a metric for the efficiency of the fight, he still reveals important information and signals. Context of the parade Beijing has organized several military parades in the past, including one decade ago to mark 70 years at the end of the Second World War. Suyash Desai, a member of the non-residents of the Institute of Research on Foreign Policy based in the United States, which is studying the defense of Chinas, foreign and nuclear policies, said that this week's parade was among the largest on the scale, with 45 exposed training. The Chinese demonstration of military prowess is part of the broader context of the way in which Beijing has tried to project itself into global geopolitics. He has occurred in recent years of Chinese complaints on Taiwan and the Southern China Sea. The story continues below this announcement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rsel3y3tn4 All the key components of the Chinas defense apparatus were visible, said Saxena: the tri-service and the Rocket strength, the four weapons of support, the peacekeeping units, the units all women, the unmanned combat and robotics units, and other entities have demonstrated their commitment to fighting and winning wars. Weapons capacities The parade not only aimed to display the soldiers of Chinas, but also in Chinese, it improved the deterrent posture in conventional and unconventional spheres, using new war technologies. This was obvious in the open demonstration of unmanned and counter-inmanca systems, said Desai. Although the effectiveness of the soldiers of Chinas is often questioned given its lack of experience in battle, the APL has a story of learning other wars, said Desai. It is the Russian-Ukraine war, conflicts in the Middle East and Operation Sindoor. China has made significant progress in the drone war and defense systems based on drones, which Desai has described as perhaps its greatest learning of all conflicts in the world in the past three to four years. The story continues below this announcement The indigenization of the defense of Chinas was also exposed, which, said Desai, helps its defense export industry, which develops in the countries of Asia in South, Africa, Latin America and Western Asia. In terms of weapons, the world must be concerned about the new Chinese DF-61, perhaps the oldest intercontinental ballistic missile, posted for the first time, he said. China also displayed its complete nuclear triad and its hypersonic missile capacities, capable of launching from air, land and sea. Saxena underlined the emphasis on the unmanned combat platforms to an organization chart, such as Robot Wolves, Sharp Sword Recognition and Strike Drones showing the transition of Chinas in a new age war. Another new addition to the Chinas arsenal is the YJ-19 hypersonic missile, which is propagated by a mixture of air and fuel during high speed flight. The DongFeng 5-C missile was also unveiled, the last in the series of intercontinental missiles, with a reported range of 20,000 km. The story continues below this announcement It has been shown that it was propelled by liquid fuel and not solid fuel, which is interesting because it is generally cheaper and takes less time to lock and load, said Saxena. Chinese messaging With the Second World War as a backdrop, the Communist Party sought to disseminate the message that the same spirit remains alive in the APL and the citizens today, said Saxena. A secondary message, she said, was to communicate to the allies that China has strengthened a significant force and capacity to support them if necessary. At the same time, the parade highlighted the distrust of Chinese in the Western world. President XI said that countries adopted a zero-sum games instead of trying to create a win-win cooperation, an expression that Beijing often uses. This explains how China fears that even competition with the West will always reduce its continuous ascent, said Saxena. She also pointed out that XIS wishes that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation would occur and the fact that reunification with Taiwan is an important part of this rejuvenation. The story continues below this announcement Desai said that Xis' speech reiterated Mao Zedongs Old Slogan about the Party Commandant The Weapon. Xis' speech and each major slogan have resolutely strengthened that the army is faithful to the party and follow its instructions with absolute discipline, he said.

