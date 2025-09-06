



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that New Delhi and Washington had always shared very positive ties after US President Donald Trump reaffirmed their personal friendship and minimized his previous remarks on the loss of India against China. The exchange comes in the middle of the stumps after Washington has imposed prices of up to 50% on Indian imports, accusing the new DEHLI of having fueled Moscow deadly attacks against Ukraine by buying Russian oil. But Trump and Modi, both populists on the right, have shared a strong link since the first mandate of the American presidents. Take a deep appreciation and meet the president completely prevails over feelings and positive assessment of our links, Modé wrote On X, adding that India and the United States shared a very positive and advanced complete and prospective partnership. Earlier, Trump told journalists that he will always be friends with Modi. India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear, said Trump, minimizing his previous remarks on the loss of India against China. Last week, Modi went to China to attend a rally of the Shanghai cooperation organization, his first visit to the country in seven years reporting a thaw between the two Asian powers. Trump seemed irritated in New Delhi as he seeks the merit of what he said is diplomacy worthy of the Nobel Prize for negotiating peace between Pakistan and India after the worst conflict for decades between nuclear arms in May. India, which categorically rejects all third mediation on the question of cashmere, has since given Trump's cold shoulder.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1940148 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

