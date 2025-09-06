The staff of the former Jokowi, Arif Bumimera died





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com ARIF BUDIMANTA, a former member of the House of Representatives who is also the special staff of the President of the Economy of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) died at the age of 57 in Jakarta on Saturday (9/9/2025) approximately 00.06 WIB. The news of the death of Arif Bumimera was delivered by his family and has spread in his peer WhatsApp groups. With total sorrow, we pointed out that our father, Mr. Arif Bumimera, had died in Rahmatullah today, September 6, 2025, at 00.06 WIB in Jakarta, the sound of family messages. The body of Arif Bumimera was buried in a funeral home, Jalan Rawamangun Muka Golf, number 3, Rawamangun, East Jakarta. It is not yet known the cause of the death of Arif Budimantan who is the president of PP Muhammadiyah PP Economic, Business and Tourism Council. ARIF BUDIMANTANTA profile He is known, Arif Budimanta was born in Medan on March 15, 1968. Arif who is a former Bogor Agriculture University (ITB) and the University of Indonesia (UI) is a lecturer and an economist. ARIF was a member of the DPR of the Indonesian Democratic Party of the struggle in 2009-2014. Then became vice-president of the 2016-2020 National Industrial Economy Committee. In addition, he was trusted as President Jokowi's special staff until 2024. ARIF, who is also the executive director of the Megawati Institute actively. He has published several books. One of the titles of the book Pancadasomics: the path of justice and prosperity Posted in 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beritasatu.com/dki-jakarta/2919937/eks-stafsus-jokowi-arif-budimanta-meninggal-dunia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos