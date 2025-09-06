Politics
Syria, the Muslim Brotherhood and the maneuvers of Al-Sharaas-Monitor of the Middle East
Recently, Al Jazazer.net published a article By Ahmad Muwaffaq Zaidan, media advisor to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, urging the Syrian Muslim Brotherhood to dissolve in the broader interest in the consolidation of the newly reinforced regime. Almost at the same time, Sky News Arabia reported This Al-Sharaa has moved away from any association with fraterrarical or jihadist groups, while renewing popular Arab spring uprisings.
According to Zaidan, the brotherhood should dissolve because, as other groups have done, this is necessary at a critical moment for the consolidation of countries to prevent internal rifts and allow the nation to fully exploit the potential of its young people, including those affiliated with the brotherhood which, due to dissatisfied organizations, has been reluctant to participate in national construction.
The article also highlights the struggles of fraternity: its inability to adapt to the evolution of domestic and regional conditions, combined with an obsolete structure, to an unrepected style and to obsolete approaches, has led to poor performances. Consequently, the only viable path, suggests Zaidan, is to follow the example of more pragmatic ramifications and with similar views, such as those associated with Hassan Al-Turabi, Rached Ghannouchi, Recep Tayyip Erdoan and others. In this point of view, the dissolution and adoption of the current political movement led by Ahmad al-Sharaa is considered a means of reconstructing Syria.
However, this perspective neglects the long-standing opposition position of the brothers against the father-son regime of Asad, its historic ability to adapt under extreme repression and its determination to survive during the decades of targeting. Although it has already been pushed on the margins, the brotherhood has still resurfaced, carrying an inheritance of debate, mobilization and organizational energy. More importantly, it retains a strategic culture capable of inspiration, motivation and contribution to the construction of the nation and reconstruction.
Muslim Brothers in Syria: a historical force against the father and son of Asad
THE Muslim Brothers in Syria was created in 1945, Dr. Mustafa al-Sibai appointed as the first general controller (Al-Muraqib al-Am). According to the organization's website, his ultimate goal is Allah's cult and the search for his pleasure. Its broader mission is to relaunch the Islamic lifestyle by Islamizing the individual, the family, the company and the State, by preaching and organized efforts, using all legal means.
The Syrian Muslim Brotherhood has historically been more pragmatic and deeply rooted in Syrian realities, even by decoupling even from the main brotherhood to serve local interests. As Lefevre, doctoral student at the University of Cambridge writingIt was formed in 1945 by the coalescence of reformist religious organizations which emerged under the rule of the Ottoman and French mandate at the end of the 19th and early 20th century. Throughout its history, its priorities, its programs and its concerns have been shaped by factors and considerations specific to Syria.
The Muslim Brotherhood in Syria were considered intellectually healthy and more accommodating for other groups with similar views, the brother was part of a broader alliance of the Syrian opposition, called as Syrian National CouncilIn particular in the wake of the Arab Spring in 2011. The Syrian Ikhwan was a movement that worked with the ulemas unlike the case of Egypt where they were more often in registration software with the authority of Al-Azhar, and their common social roots strengthened the connection, as Joshua Teitelbaum pointed out, in his Muslim article in Syria, 19451958: Founding, Origins, Ode collaboration with the Ulema and its anchored in Syrian society.
It should not be seen simply in the light of the Shiasunni rivalry led by Iran and Saudi Arabia. Unlike the usual trend in the revision of fraternity revising or opposing authoritarian monarchies, military dictators and autocrats, Syrian MB appreciated The contribution of the Saudi Arabs to the Syrian reconstruction, as confirmed by a resolution of its last meeting of the Shura Council. At the same time, he constantly condemned and opposed the Iranian regime for his link with the position of the ASAD family coherently maintained since the 1980s and not only after the takeover of Al-Sharaas.
Likewise, the intra-sunni rivalry between the supporters of the brotherhood and the criticisms fully channel the Syrian brothers nuanced the political and social positioning, which combines the principle, the strategic accommodation and the pragmatism centered on the nation.
What did not go wrong with the current regime concerning fraternity?
Consolidation of state power
At first glance, as Muwaffaq argues, the call for the dissolution of the Syrian Muslim Brotherhood seems to consolidate the power of the State and to unify fragmented voices. It is conceived as being in the greatest interest of the nation.
Regional realignments
Some researchers suggest that this decision reflects the desire for Syrian regimes for a closer alignment on the anti-brothehood camp, in particular by cultivating links with Saudi Arabia, water and Egypt. By distancing itself from fraternity, the regime can report loyalty to the regional powers that see the group with suspicion.
Cracks in traditional support
Others argue that timing reflect support for supporting traditional fraternity bastions like Trkiye and Qatar. Since 2021, Ankara has softened her position on questions related to fraternity in pursuit of rapprochement with Egypt. In recent years, Turkey has asked the media networks linked to the brotherhood operating on its soil to moderate their criticisms of Cairo, and it has even revoked the permanent residence of the manager of fraternity in exile, Mahmood Hussein.
The struggle for power
A few analysts Consult the divergence as a competition on power, even to share it or monopolize it. Historically, however, the structure of the Syrian members of Ikhwans reflected its commitment to the parliamentary process in Syria, writes Joshua Teitelbaum, highlighting the movements of long -standing institutional engagement rather than a simple authoritarian opposition.
World messaging
Finally, this decision can be considered as part of a strategic world message in the United States and Europe. Similar to the prohibition of the Hashemite kingdoms of the fraternity before Donald Trumps 2017 Golf Visit, the dissolution positions fraternity as a manufactured security narrative in Western and regional discourse. At a time when Al-Sharaa risked criticism of the treatment of minorities and political approaches to religious groups, emphasizing the brotherhood as a destabilizing force reports to the Western capitals that he abandoned the Islamist vision formerly associated with the brotherhood.
The problem with Muwaffaq Zaidans' argument
After reading the history of the Muslim Brotherhood in Syria, it appears, unlike the argument of Zaidans according to which unlike the Egyptian Ikhwan, the Syrian brother was originally constituted by a very educated class. When they are authorized to work fully, its leaders have held solid degrees of Sharia and secular law. This diversified expertise through the traditions of knowledge contributed to the movements of the relative openness in ideological positions in Syria.
He also demonstrates that before large -scale repression under the Asad duo, fraternity has shown remarkable resilience and adaptability. They adapted to the circumstances according to the needs of the time. Before the arrival of Hafiz Asad, the Ikhwan participated in the parliamentary elections and had been a vocal supporter of democratic policy at home. If they had had opportunities like those appreciated by other Ikhwan ramifications mentioned by Zaidan, they would have been far from being evolved ideologically to meet contemporary challenges. From the first day they were faced with repression, they showed the ability to adapt, and without the monopolizing authority of the newly established regime, they would surely have attracted an immense inspiration of their rich historical heritage.
In the front: why the fraternity still counts
The fate of the Syrian Muslim brothers is a barometer for the Syrian political future. If it is dissolved, he risks silencing a dissident voice that mixes faith with progressive reform and the construction of coalitions. However, if they were granted of space, it could rekindle as a moderator between authoritarianism and extremist fringes in local realities and capable of shaping the post-conflict identity of Syria.
Will Syria eliminate the ideological diversity for short-term stability? Or allow the brotherhood to transform itself and contribute significantly to rebuild a pluralist political order? This choice will not only shape Syria, but the wider trajectory of post-Islamist movements in the region.
The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.
