How Donald Trump arms the government in his second term





The president of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, formerly the owner of a casino and always a man looking for his next agreement, likes a poker analogy during the size of the partners and the adversaries.

We have much larger and better than them cards, he said from China last month. Compared to Canada, he said in June, we have all the cards. We have each. And above all, he told the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in their oval office confrontation earlier this year: you don't have the cards.

The sentence offers a window on the vision of Trump's world, which passed its second visit to the White House Amassage of cards to deploy in search of its interests.

Seven months after his second term, HES accumulated the presidential power that HES used against universities, media companies, law firms and individuals he does not like. A man who presented himself to the presidency as an angry victim of an armed deep state is, in certain respects, to overeat the power of the government and to train him on his opponents.

And the supporters who responded to his complaints concerning too zealous democrats are not remote. They pushed it.

The armament of the State to win the cultural war was essential to his agenda, said David N. Smith, a sociologist from the University of Kansas who largely sought the motivations of Trump voters. They did not like it when the state was mobilized to retain Trump, but they are happy to see the state act to fight against the cultural war on their behalf.

How Trump armed the government

Trump began to put the federal government to work for him in the hours after taking office in January, and since then. It is a high speed push to make its political agendas and resentment.

Last month, hundreds of federal agents and troops of the National Guard took place through Washington after Trump was inspired by an ever used law which allows him to take control of the police in the capital of the nations. HES has threatened with similar deployments in other cities led by Democrats, including Baltimore, Chicago, New York and New Orleans. He also dismissed a governor of the federal reserve, pointing to unproven allegations of mortgage fraud.

Trump, his assistants and his allies through the executive power have formed the government, or threatened with, on a dizzying range of targets:

He threatened to block a stadium plan for the Washington commanding football team, unless he has read the racial insult he uses as a nickname until 2020.

He revoked security authorizations and tried to block access to government facilities for law firms that he disadvantaged.

He revoked billions of dollars in federal research funds and sought to block international students from elite universities. Under pressure, Columbia University agreed with a regulation of $ 220 million, the University of Pennsylvania revoked the files established by the Swimmer Transgender Lia Thomas and the presidents resigned from the University of Virginia and the North West University.

He dismissed or reassured targeted federal employees for their work, including prosecutors who worked on imply cases.

He abandoned the accusations of corruption against the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, to illegally obtain his repression against immigrants living in the country.

He obtained several million dollars regulations against media organizations in prosecution which were largely considered to be low cases.

The Attorney General Pam Bondi is continuing a review of the great jury of the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation and appointed a special prosecutor to examine the prosecutor general of New York Letitia James and the American senator Adam Schiff.

It is not the armed government, explains the spokesperson for the White House, Harrison Fields; its branding power.

What the nation is witness today is the execution of the most consecutive administration in American history, said that Fields, which adopts common sense, puts America first and fulfills the mandate of the American people.

Trump has a sixth sense for power

There is a push and a traction in power. It is both given and taken. And thanks to the executive decrees, the staff movements, the chair of intimidator and the pure cheeky, Trump affirmed the powers that none of his modern predecessors had just claimed.

He also received power by many around him. By a fiercely faithful base that goes up with it through thick and thin. By a Congress and a Supreme Court which have so far ceded power to the executive branch. Through universities, law firms, media organizations and other institutions that have negotiated or settled with him.

The American government is powerful, but it is not intrinsically omnipotent. While Trump learned his frustration during his first mandate, the president is written by the Constitution, laws, court decisions, bureaucracy, traditions and standards. However, during his second term, Trump managed to eliminate, vaporize, ignore or otherwise neutralize many of these railings.

The leaders can exercise their will by fear and intimidation, by determining the subjects that are discussed and by shaping people's preferences, argued Steven Lukes in a seminal book in 1974, Power: A Radical View. Lukes, professor emeritus at New York University, said Trump illustrates the three dimensions of power. Innovation prevails over Lukes, is the epistemic liberation a desire to catch up with facts without proof.

This idea that you can simply say things that are not true, and then it does not matter for your supporters and for many other people … which seems to me a new thing, at least in liberal democracies, said Lukes. Trump uses the memes and jokes more than the argument and the plea to report his preferences, he said.

Trump ran against government's armaments

Central to Trumps 2024 Campaign was said that he was the victim of a vicious persecution perpetrated by the administrations of Biden Armament of the Department of Injustice.

Faced with four criminal cases in New York, Washington and Florida, Trump said in 2023 that he wanted to end the government's arms, but to exploit it. If you continue, I come after you! Trump wrote on Truth Social on August 4, 2023.

If I am president and I see someone who is doing well and fighting very badly, I say, go down and charm them, he said in an interview with univision on November 9, 2023. And gave the opportunity by a friendly interviewer of Fox News to ensure the Americans that he would use power in a responsible manner, he replied in December that he would not be a dictator except the day.

He largely fell these threats as the elections were getting closer, while he continued to campaign against the weaponry of the government. When he won, he said the end.

Never again the immense power of the state will be armed to persecute political adversaries something that I know something, said Trump in his second inaugural speech.

A month later: I ended Joe Bidens' armament as soon as I entered, Trump said in a February 22 speech at the conservative political action conference outside of Washington. And 10 days after that: we ended the armed government, where, as an example, an exercise president is authorized to viciously pursue his political opponent, like me.

Two days later, on March 6, Trump signed a scanning order targeting an eminent law firm that represents the Democrats. And on April 9, he published presidential memorands ordering the Ministry of Justice to investigate two officials of his first administration, Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor.

With this, the armament has completed the loop. Trump is no longer surrounded by lawyers and government officials linked to tradition, and his instinct of playing his hand faces aggressively with few constraints.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-weaponizing-government-second-term-54ab244ccb2328d116a498bbaeb680ef

