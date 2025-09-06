Pakistan: eggs launched on Imran Khans Sister outside the prison, she motioned it with Koi Baat Nahi





An egg was thrown at Aleema Khan, sister of the Pakistani chief imprisoned Imran Khan, outside the Adiala prison in Rawalpindi on Friday during a media interaction after a hearing of the Toshakhana affair. She remained calm, saying Koi Baat Nahi.

An egg was launched in Aleema Khan, the sister of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, when she spoke on Friday to journalists outside of Adiala prison in Rawalpindi after an audience of the Toshakhana affair, Dawn reported. Police arrested two women shortly after the incident.

Clips circulating on social networks Show, Aleema, shook in shock while the egg hit it. In the middle of chaos, a woman can be heard shouting, who devil is it? And Kisne Kiya Yeh (who did that)? Aleema, although visibly taken aback, remained calm and said gently, Koi Baat Nahi, Jaane Do (it's correct, let him go).

Strongly condemn the shameful act of throwing an egg to Aleema Khanum, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. No political disagreement should ever justify such a lack of respect. Pakistan policy needs dialogue, no humiliation. #Aleemakhanum #staystrongaleemakhan pic.twitter.com/u5e2j1djpc

– SAQIB (@saqibhussaiinn) September 5, 2025

According to Rawalpindi police, the suspects were supporters of the PTI who had gone to the city with members of the Grand Alliance of Government employees and All Pakistan Clerks Association to put pressure for their requests. The eggs took place when Aleema Khan did not answer the questions raised by the two women, according to the press release, adding that the suspects were held and moved to the Adiala checkpoint.

The police said that the women had tried to flee in their car but were arrested by supporters of the PTI, some of whom trampled on the vehicle, breaking their windshield.

Aleema addressed the media about the Toshakhana affair, in which her brother Imran Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the illegal sale of state gifts.

