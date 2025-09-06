PM Modi, President Macron discusses efforts to put an end to the Ukrainian war early, strengthening the links of India-France





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a very good conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing bilateral cooperation and global issues, including efforts to provide early resolution to the Ukrainian conflict. Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We have positively examined and evaluated the progress of bilateral cooperation in various fields. Has exchanged opinions on international and regional issues, including efforts to end early in the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France strategic partnership will continue to play a key role in the promotion of world peace and stability, “said PM Modi on X. In addition, Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for accepting the invitation to the top of the IA impact organized by India in February 2026, and is eager to welcome Macron to India. According to MEA's Declaration, Mr. Modron and President Macron have positively examined and evaluated the developments in bilateral cooperation in different sectors, including economic, defense, science, technology and space. The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to the strengthening of the India-France strategic partnership, in accordance with the Horizon 2047 roadmap, the Indo-Pacific roadmap and the industrial defense roadmap. The discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron on the Ukraine War took place only a few days after the French chief announced that 26 nations had committed to providing Ukraine security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire, US President Donald Trump abstains from committing to support American support. Also read | Paris Summit: Zelensky, Macron and Allies grow for security guarantees President Macron said the extent of the United States support for these security insurance, designed to protect Ukraine from the new Russian assault, is said to be clarified in the coming days. He made these remarks at a press conference in Paris, where he was joined by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Earlier, the French president Macron summoned a meeting of the so-called “coalition of willingly”, bringing together European leaders ready to offer guarantees to Ukraine, including the potential deployment of troops, if a cease-fire was established. Putin warns that foreign troops in Ukraine would be targeted by Russian forces Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that all foreign troops deployed in Ukraine, in particular if the conflict remains active, would be considered legitimate targets by the forces of Moscow. Poutines' remarks only came a few hours after European leaders renewed their commitment to the potential training of a peacekeeping force, an idea that Moscow has always described as unacceptable. Also read | PM Modi speaks with Frances Emmanuel Macron, discusses the Ukraine War If troops appear there, especially now, while the fighting is underway, we assume that they will be legitimate targets, said Putin during a round table at the Eastern Economic Forum of the Russian city of Vladivostok, in the East East. The Russian chief also rejected the concept of deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine after the conclusion of an official peace agreement, saying that no one should doubt the will of Moscow to honor a treaty aimed at putting an end to his three and a half -year large -scale invasion. Also read | In the midst of the war price with Trump, the PM Modi will not address the session of the UN General Assembly He also stressed that any possible regulations would require security guarantees for Russia and Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later said that Moscow would need legally binding documents to describe these agreements. Of course, you can't just take the floor of anyone for something, he told the Russian press argument that I am wrong. Catch more updates to the Russia-Ukraine war here.

