Donald Trump orders the “drop” of the day before peace of 44 years in front of the White House | US News





One of the oldest vigilles of peace could be threatened after Donald Trump ordered to “shoot him down”.

The Vigil de Paix de la Maison Blanche, which stands near the president's residence since 1981, is a tent held 24 hours a day in a call for peace and global disarmament.

Flanked by various anti-war signs, the little blue tent was described as a “horror” by a journalist of the conservative voice Real America's Voice, who questioned Mr. Trump on this subject.

“Remove it today,” he said, after asking where the tent was and pretending that he had not heard of it.

“We will examine it now.”

Friday evening, the police were seen to speak to what seemed to be demonstrators near the vigil, in Lafayette Park, in front of the White House.

The guardian of the day before Philipos Melaku-Bello was seen in his arms another demonstrator, who feared that the 44-year-old site could be demolished.

Image: Philiconos Melaku-Bello is embraced near the vigil. Pic: Reuters

He follows another threat against the vigil earlier this year, when representative Jeff Van Drew wrote a letter in the interior department describing the site as a “horror 24-7”.

In the letter, shared by the Washington Post, he said that people had “all the right to protest against their government”, but not to “divert a national park and transform it into horror 24/7”.

The Vilée site is in a park led by the National Park Service (NPS), which stipulates this tent must be occupied at any time to stand.

Image: The site is held in front of the White House. Pic: AP

In 2013, the vigil was briefly removed by the park police during his abandoned retirement.

The organizers said that the man responsible for staying in the tent during the night that day was an veteran who had an episode of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Read more: Trump overhangs the Pentagon while the Wartrump department is vulnerable to Epstein – that shows why

A few hours later, the site was allowed to stand up.

Connie Picciotto, who maintained the demonstration of its launch in 1981 until his death in 2016, said at the time that she “will never give up”, when she saw the tent removed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-orders-take-down-of-44-year-old-peace-vigil-opposite-white-house-13425982 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos