Donald Trump was an FBI informant on Jeffrey Epstein, says Mike Johnson

Donald Trump was an FBI informant on the condemned pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, said a principal republican.

Mike Johnson also told CNN that Trump thought that Epstein had done was a terrible and unspeakable evil and that the American president had been distorted throughout the controversy on the files during his second term.

The comments of Mr. Johnsons are taking place after months of speculation concerning a list of customers that the prosecutor General Pam Bondi said that in February was seated on his desk.

The Wall Street Journal later reported that Ms. Bondi had informed Mr. Trump that her name had appeared several times on the list, which would be included in the names of influential figures associated with the sex offender.

Epstein was found dead in his cell in August 2019 pending a trial for a certain number of sex trafficking. His death was judged as a suicide but caused countless conspiracy theories and public skepticism.

Open image in the gallery

The pedophile condemned Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Trump was first friends with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s and was represented with the financier in disgrace, but broke the ties with him after an argument in his Mar-A-Lago club in Florida.

What Trump is referring is the hoax that Democrats use to try to attack him, said Johnson.

I spoke to him several times, several times. It is horrified. He was distorted. He does not say that what Epstein has done is a hoax. It is a terrible and unspeakable evil. He believes that himself.

Johnson added: When he heard the rumor for the first time, he expelled it from Mar-A-Lago. He was an FBI informant to try to reduce this thing.

The controversy divided the Maga camp, with supporters even faithful of the president, notably Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson calling for greater transparency.

Republican Thomas Massie, Kentucky, and Democrat Ro Khanna, of California, also campaign for a “discharge petition” in the House of Representatives who would force a vote on the publicization of all information on Epstein.

Open image in the gallery

A group of victims of Epstein and their families held a press conference on Wednesday calling for transparency (Getty Images)

On Wednesday, a group of victims of Epstein and their families held a press conference to support the exit petition, intensifying the pressure on the White House.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice said it had found no evidence of a list of customers who was kept by the pedophile.

In previous years, Trump hypothesized that it was possible for Epstein who had been murdered and called for a complete survey in 2019.

However, last week, he described it as a hoax, saying: from what I understand, I could check, but from what I understand, thousands of pages of documents were given. But it is really a democratic hoax because they try to bring people to talk about something that is completely out of words for the success we had as a nation since it was president.

